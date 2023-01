Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash in Dalbeth Rd this morning. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash near Hamurana, Rotorua, this morning.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a two-vehicle crash in Dalbeth Rd near Hampson Place about 9.50am.

One person suffered moderate injuries and two people had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, police attended an earlier single-vehicle crash on State Highway 36 near Te Matai Rd.

A car crash on State Highway 36. Photo / Laura Smith

There was one occupant in the car who was unhurt. The crash happened about 8.15am.