Pererika James Bennett (right) is the third generation of his family to play the organ at St Faith’s Rotorua. Photo / Maryana Garcia

There has been a Bennett behind the organ at St Faith’s Anglican Church in Rotorua for more than 80 years of its history.

The first was New Zealand’s first Māori bishop, Frederick Augustus Bennett. Bishop Bennett, who arrived in Rotorua in 1905, oversaw the construction of St Faith’s and played organ during church services.

His son, Selwyn Bennett, now 90, pressed down on the organ’s keys and pedals every Sunday and at funerals and weddings for 70 years.

So when high school student Pererika James Bennett volunteered to try his hand at the instrument in June, many members of the church’s congregation were excited to hear the 14-year-old play.

But none more so than Selwyn.

“I was delighted,” Selwyn told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“The organ gives such a fulsome sound. It tends to move people a lot.

“It gives continuity to the whole service, settles people down and gets them into the right frame of mind for a religious gathering.”

Selwyn said one of his favourite pieces to play was the Christmas carol, Silent Night.

Selwyn Bennett, 90, is always delighted to hear his grandson Pererika James Bennett, 14, play the organ. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Pererika described his grandfather as being “kind and funny and supportive”.

“I can’t read sheet music. He taught me to listen and feel the music.”

Listening to Selwyn play the organ helped Pererika see the instrument’s power to “connect people”.

Then, earlier this year, the opportunity came up for Pererika to try the instrument himself.

“My father told me the church was looking for an organist,” Pererika said.

At first, Pererika thought playing the organ couldn’t be too different from playing the piano.

But Pererika, who also plays piano, guitar and “a little bit” of harmonica, admitted playing the organ did initially pose some challenges.

“It’s a bit different to instruments I’ve played before,” Pererika said.

“It’s loud and it doesn’t stop. You have to really hold down the keys and play other notes in between.”

Pererika said he spends two hours a week practicing.

Fourteen-year-old Pererika Bennett’s favourite piece to play on the organ is the hymn 'Nearer my God to Thee'. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Apart from regular Sunday services, he has played at a few funerals, but hasn’t played at a wedding yet. The first hymn Pererika played on the organ was Amazing Grace, but Nearer my God to Thee is his favourite piece.

St Faith’s minister Reverend Tom Poata described Pererika’s talent as “a gift”.

“For a 14-year-old, it’s astonishing.”

Poata said having Pererika at the organ encouraged the congregation to sing.

“We’re not a culture that sings together anymore.”

When Pererika can’t be there on a Sunday, the congregation sings acapella.

“It can be done.”

But Poata said the organ’s music was part of the church’s worship, and also added to it.

“The soul sings best. All of us sing better in our souls than we do in our voices,” Poata said.

“But that instrument helps people to overcome themselves and to trust themselves.”

Pererika said playing music on any instrument “feels amazing”.

He believed it was important for more young people to learn to play the organ.

“It keeps the church alive, keeps it going.”

Pererika also had some words of advice for anyone his age who might think the organ was “a bit old”.

“Try it out first.”