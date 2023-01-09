There is plenty to do in Taupō on a wet day these school holidays including a trip to AC Baths. Photo / Supplied

There is plenty to do in Taupō on a wet day these school holidays including a trip to AC Baths. Photo / Supplied

Last year was the wettest on record for parts of the country, including Taupō so the Taupō District Council has kindly provided a few ideas for budget-friendly, family activities to fill in the wet days during the school holidays.

Taupō Museum

One of the district’s most surprising attractions is Taupō Museum, where the exhibitions change regularly and there’s always something new to discover.

The museum’s current exhibition is the annual recycle, reuse, repurpose challenge and this year’s theme is Creepy Crawlies. There are some amazing artworks created by talented locals. While you’re there, check out the rest of the displays with everything from a historic totara waka to a ‘60s retro caravan on show.

There is plenty to do in Taupō on a wet day these school holidays including a creeepy-crawly-themed exhibition at Taupō Museum. Photo / Supplied

The museum has an interactive dinosaur hunt for children and, in keeping with the Creepy Crawlies theme, an interactive bug hunt is running as well.

There are also children’s activities set up in the museum’s Niven Room. Design and create your own bug to display on the web in the Niven Room. Watch the Backyard Bugging video starring Ruud “the bug man” Kleinpaste, check out the iNaturalist bug of the year and hunt for bugs in the museum’s Ora Garden.

Taupō Museum is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free for locals and children, otherwise $5 per adult and $3 for seniors and tertiary students.

AC Baths

Take a thrilling ride on a hydroslide, soak away your cares in a private hot pool, frolic with the kids in the huge outdoor leisure pool or clock up the laps in a lane pool – the choice is yours at Taupō's iconic AC Baths complex. The complex is open from 6am to 9pm daily and has lane pools, the leisure pool, hydroslides and private pools. Family passes (one adult and four children or two adults and three children) start from $23 for entry to the leisure and lane pools. Entry to the hydroslides and private pools is extra.

Tūrangi Turtle Pools

Take a trip to Tūrangi's Turtle Pools. Photo / Supplied

One of Tūrangi’s best-kept secrets! You’ll be amazed at what this community complex offers. There’s a 25m lane pool, a 1.8m deep bombing/aquarobics pool with an aquatic climbing wall and a toddlers’ pool. Sheltered from the weather and toasty year-round, the Turtle Pools has family and disability changing rooms with hot showers and is close to the town centre, cafes and playgrounds. Prices are very reasonable, starting at $5 per adult, $3 per child and $19 for a family pass for two adults and two children under 13. Normal opening hours are 8.30am to 5pm.

Mangakino Community Pool

The height of summer is the time to make a trip to the Mangakino Community Pool. Only open from December 26 to February 10, entry to this pool is free. It is heated by solar and gas and staffed by qualified lifeguards. Over the school holidays, the pool is open from 12.30pm to 5pm daily. It is located on Karamū Street next to Mangakino School.

Indoor Rockwall

The indoor rockwall at Taupō Events Centre promises lots of excitement. Photo / Supplied

Take on the challenge at the Taupō Events Centre’s indoor rockwall, with all gear available to hire on-site. The 12m high adventure wall features everything from beginners’ climbs to advanced overhangs, with a climb for everyone. There is no time limit so you can stay as long as you want and our friendly instructors will show you how to climb and belay safely. You must bring a partner to belay you, wear comfortable clothes, tie back your hair and remove jewellery such as rings and watches. Entry prices start from $12 for adults and $9 for under-16s.

AC Baths Fitness Studio

Craving a workout while you’re on holiday? The Fitness Studio is equipped with a range of cardio and resistance equipment and is open to casual users. Run on the treadmill, stack up some weights reps or squat and plank to your heart’s content. Casual entry is $16.50 per adult ($9.50 for seniors and students). Enquire at the AC Baths reception counter.

We also offer casual entry to our Masters’ Lite community fitness class and Masters’ Club fitness class. Aqua fitness classes are available at the AC Baths. Check the schedule at www.taupo.govt.nz/recreation.

Taupō Events Centre

Need a run around and want to stay dry? Round up the crew and hire a court at the Taupō Events Centre for a boisterous game or activity. Court hire options start from as little as $26 per court per hour and there is a range of options, from indoor soccer and netball to table tennis, volleyball, basketball and badminton. Equipment rental is also available on-site. Enquire at AC Baths reception.

Taupō District Libraries

Our libraries in Taupō, Turangi and Mangakino have a range of books, including e-books and audiobooks for all ages, as well as DVDs, archives, magazines, online resources, speciality databases and more. Taupō and Tūrangi Libraries run a children’s reading programme during the school holidays and entry is free.

Playgrounds, walks, reserves and pathways

No matter how wet the weather, it’s only rain after all. Enjoy a walk along the lakefront, bike our newest pathway alongside the East Taupō Arterial highway, visit one of our 57 playgrounds around the district or tackle a bush walk at Opepe or Rangatira Point. There are plenty of family-friendly walks and bike rides around our district to enjoy.