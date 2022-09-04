The voice of Ironman, Mike Reilly, at the 35th anniversary of Ironman New Zealand in 2019. Photo / FinisherPix

Mike Reilly, aka the Voice of Ironman, will retire at the end of the year.

The last race he will call will be the Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand on December 10 in Taupō, marking the end of a 33-year career on the microphone for ironman.



The much-loved race announcer shared the news of his retirement last week, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.





"After many long conversations with my family, my wife Rose, and some close friends, and after 1000 endurance events over the last 40 years, 210 Ironman events since 1989, yelling out those words "you are an Ironman" almost half a million times, at the end of this year I'll be hanging up my microphone," Mike says.

He says it was a very tough decision because the Ironman New Zealand team have been like a family to him.

"The decision was simple, it is about family. I've missed so many anniversaries, so many birthdays, so many parties, so many vacations with friends, and I don't want to repeat that cycle with my grandsons. I want to be there all the time," Mike says.

When Mike calls Ironman New Zealand in December, it will be the 214th Ironman race he's been a part of as an announcer.

Mike has six more Ironman events this year on his schedule, including that final one on December 10.

"I hope I can see all my Kiwi and Aussie friends there," Mike says.

The voice of Ironman New Zealand high-fiving the 2019 Nutri Grain Ironman winner, Mike Phillips, NZL. Photo / John Cowpland

Ironman New Zealand race director Wayne Reardon says the event and Mike's retirement will be a special and emotional day for everyone.

As the second-oldest Ironman event in the world, Ironman New Zealand sets the standard for races internationally.

Thousands descend on Taupō each year to race in a spectacular setting, matched by the energy and support of the local community who line the length and breadth of the course to cheer athletes on from the first starter to the last finisher.

"We know that our athletes, spectators, volunteers, the Taupō community, and our staff will give Mike the send-off he so truly deserves," Wayne says.

"I'm sure it will be an emotional day for everyone."

Organisers of 2022 Ironman New Zealand expect the remaining entries for the event on December 10 will sell fast and encourage those thinking about racing in Taupō to secure their spot as soon as possible.