Fiona Tunnicliffe's Thrill of Flying exhibition opens on Saturday April 1 at Taupō Museum.

Award-winning potter Fiona Tunnicliffe will present another group of exciting creations at the Taupō Museum as part of her Thrill of Flying exhibition, opening on Saturday, April 1.

Handsome horses, glamorous goats and snazzy rabbits are just some of the subjects of Fiona Tunnicliffe’s works.

Formerly of Taupō, she is well known and respected for her passion for clay, her love of animals and sense of humour, which are reflected in her creations.

Exhibition officer Kerence Stephen says they love having Fiona’s work at Taupō Museum.

“It never fails to put a smile on your face. Her quirky animal sculptures are always whimsical and charming.”

Fiona has won numerous accolades during her 30-year career as a full-time potter. A regular exhibitor at Taupō Museum, Fiona is a member of the New Zealand Society of Potters and the Academy of Fine Arts. She divides her time between making and exhibiting her work in galleries throughout New Zealand, and teaching ceramic art.

The Thrill of Flying exhibition will run from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, May 7.

Taupō Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free for locals and tamariki, otherwise $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and students.

For more information visit www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.