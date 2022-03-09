The newly named Taupō & Tūrangi Herald has arrived. Photo / Supplied

Dear reader,

You'll have noticed a slight change to our website.

The Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender is now the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald, a change our whole team is super excited about.

The new look is part of changes we're making across the NZME Community Publication Network to bring you a local newspaper and website that continues to be an informative and interesting read and helps us better support local businesses in reaching local readers.

More people are reading community newspapers. It was recently announced our titles saw a 9 per cent growth in readership compared with the same period last year*.

At the same time we are working on enhancing our digital offerings with up-to-date local news published here throughout the week,

The newly formed Community Publication Network is made up of 16 local newspapers that all play a critical role in keeping Kiwis connected and in the know in their own communities by covering local issues, news, opportunities, achievements, heroes, events, businesses and more.

The change to Taupō & Tūrangi Herald represents our role as part of New Zealand's Herald, the country's most powerful news brand. But don't worry, we're still a local paper brought to you by proudly local people, telling local stories.

Keep an eye out for more changes and improvements over the next few months.

Thanks for reading.

*Nielsen CMI Q1 21 – Q4 21 AP15+