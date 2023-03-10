Lakeside concerts always end in a fireworks extravaganza. Photo / NZME

Tonight, thousands of people will come together for the 25th time under the stars and be treated to a free concert of international quality topped off by a fireworks display. The annual Lakeside concerts are a time for families and friends to relax, look around and be reminded why living in Rotorua is special. But why Rotorua? How did we get so lucky? Kelly Makiha reports on the history of Lakeside and how it came together - and more importantly how it has lasted for more than 25 years.

“Kelly, you have my undivided attention for two minutes.”

It’s a joke, but he’s not wrong.

Ian Edward is a busy man but like every year since Lakeside concerts began in 1997, he makes time for the Rotorua Daily Post at one of two of his busy local pharmacies to talk about the upcoming show.

But this year is special. It’s the 25th concert - quite a milestone considering the thousands of dollars worth of funding needed each year to put on the free outdoor event in Rotorua.

At the back of his pharmacy, Edward flicks through the memorabilia he’s gathered since the shows began.

He won’t admit this, but he is the brainchild behind Lakeside and he’s been at the helm since the first show.

The phone goes and he takes the call. He starts politely negotiating funding.

Two customers walk into the pharmacy. Edward pulls the phone away from his face and whispers to them “I won’t be a second”.

“We are concentrating on the doughnut, not the hole,” he tells the caller as he’s almost sealed the deal.

“This will be so positive and uplifting for the community,” Edward reassures the potential funder.

Ending the call, he turns to the customers, a visiting Australian couple needing some mozzie bite cream.

As the transaction takes place, he offers some helpful advice and recommends they do the Redwoods Treetops walk.

His love of Rotorua is obvious. Is this what drives him in this voluntary role?

With a gap in customers and a quiet phone, he’s free to talk to us again about Lakeside.

Rotorua pharmacist Ian Edward has been at the helm of the Lakeside concerts since they started in 1997. Photo / Andrew Warner

He tells me about a conversation he had with the late Te Arawa leader Bishop Manu Bennett, in the days leading up to the first concert.

“He was talking to me about the difficulty in Māori education statistics and he gave me advice that I have treasured. He said to me ‘together is best’. I look at the whole concept of together is best and it’s the fundamental statement of everything we are endeavouring to do for this community.”

For a medium-sized city, Rotorua has historically punched above its weight when it comes to producing great singers and entertainers.

The Rotorua Soundshell was abuzz in its heyday but it was demolished in 2019 as part of the new Lakefront development. Photo / Stephen Parker

Edward, now aged 73, remembers fondly families going to the famous Soundshell concerts at Rotorua’s Lakefront and being entertained during the Christmas period.

The idea for Lakeside came about through Edward’s involvement with the annual Lockwood Aria, a prestigious singing competition that continues to this day.

It struck Edward that through relationships formed with the country’s top performers at the aria, they could create an outdoor concert that was based on the types of occasions he experienced as a youngster going to the Soundshell.

Better still, it provided locals with an opportunity to hear top quality national and international acts free of charge - something out of reach for many residents.

The formation of Lakeside started, Rotorua Trust - which has funded the concert every year for 25 years - contributed half of the $200,000 funding needed, and additional funders were approached for support.

Excitement filled the city in March 1997 ahead of what was billed as “Rotorua’s biggest-ever free outdoor concert”. The show featured the Auckland Philarmonia Orchestra, the winners of the Lockwood Aria, Sir Howard Morrison, Patricia Payne, Tim Beveridge and Ngāti Rangiwewehi.

A sea of umbrellas shielding an estimated 10,000 people at the first Lakeside concert in 1997. Photo / Supplied

Thousands came. But it rained. Despite the sea of umbrellas, everyone loved it.

A review of the show in the Rotorua Daily Post on March 3 had the headline - “Lakeside ‘97 - an encore please”. It was estimated 10,000 people still came despite the soggy conditions.

“This was a night of which not just the concert’s organisers and backers can be proud; it was a credit to the city of Rotorua,” the review said.

And what an encore it has been.

Each year the vision of the concert is awarded to a different artistic director who brings their expertise to the role and offers different themes.

Stan Walker performs at Lakeside 2010. Photo / Ben Fraser

Over the years it has consistently featured classical, contemporary and Māori music and has hosted great names such as Sir Howard Morrison, Frankie Stevens, John Rowles, Eddie Lowe, The Koi Boys, Stan Walker, Annie Crummer, Jason Kerrison, Mark Williams, Sons of Zion, Russell Harrison, Howard Morrison Junior, Jackie Clarke and The Lady Killers.

Local performers have also graced the stage over the years, including Nikau Grace, Lizzie Marvelly, Krissie Knap, Elisha Hulton, Hohaia Macfarlane and Rewa Ututaonga - the latter of whom has performed several times including at the first concert in 1997 and being the artistic director in 2019.

The Edward brothers perform at Lakeside in 2016. From left are brothers Ian, Harry, Stewart and David. Photo / Stephen Parker

There was that time in 2016 when Edward graced the stage himself alongside his three brothers - the late Harry Edward, Stewart Edward and David Edward.

Only twice has it deviated from being held at the Rotorua Village Green.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and Sir Howard Morrison. Photo / Supplied

The millennium concert in 2000 was a special event called a Knight With a Dame featuring the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra, Sir Howard Morrison and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa. It saw more than 40,000 people attend and was instead held at Rotorua’s International Stadium - one of the biggest crowds Rotorua has seen.

The other time was in 2017 when the heavens opened and it wasn’t possible or safe to hold an outdoor concert. The show was quickly moved indoors to the Rotorua Energy Events Centre and 4000 people were still able to enjoy the show, under the artistic direction of former Rotorua singer Tim Beveridge.

Annie Crummer performs at the only indoor Lakeside concert on a wet night in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

The 2017 Lakeside concert at the Energy Events Centre. Photo / Stephen Parker

The only break in the annual concert was during the past two years - 2021 and 2022 - as the pandemic not only prevented large crowds from gathering but put a big dent in the funding that was needed to hold the concert.

Morrison Junior has been a regular feature of Lakeside concerts and will be again tonight.

He told the Rotorua Daily Post the city should “stand up and take a bow”.

“What other city in New Zealand can boast they have their own concert?” he said.

Howard Morrison Junior performs at Lakeside in 2016. Photo / Stephen Parker

“On a personal note, the Morriston whānau are very proud that Lakeside has continued for a quarter of a century, given the fact that Dad [Sir Howard] was instrumental in helping organise the very first Lakeside and was also a participant on many occasions.”

He said the standard of Lakeside concerts had never waivered and tonight’s show would be no exception.

While local singers and dancers have always featured on the show, Edward said a key change for this year’s concert was a focus on local performers.

“We think that greater enjoyment will come from local people being able to enjoy the performances of outstanding local people.

“It’s quite an amazing feeling when you’re up on the stage and you’re looking out at the sea of people and that they’ve all come together with the objective of being entertained. It gives them a sense of community spirit and that Rotorua really is a great place to live, work and play.”

We’ve covered a lot of ground in the two-minute gap Edward had between customers. He darts off to help another who has come through the doors armed with a doctor’s prescription.

When he returns, he’s suspicious I’ve asked a few questions around his personal involvement.

“I don’t want to be singled out,” he tells the Rotorua Daily Post. “There are a lot of hardworking people on the trust who put this together.”

That is undoubtedly so. Without those volunteers, it wouldn’t happen.

The crowd at Lakeside 2020. Photo / Stephen Parker

Edward lists some of the networks of local people involved in various tasks - erecting the stage, scaffolding, electricians, people marking the grounds and rubbish collection.

“We’ve seen the event as an incredible one for enriching the fabric of Rotorua.

“I go back to the joy that I felt as a young boy seeing live entertainment, and it’s just stayed with me that this is part of who we are and what we’re good at - entertainment. At the centre of it, it’s about us, the Rotorua community. It’s about enriching our uniqueness, and to that end, I remain forever grateful to Rotorua Trust and the other sponsors who have shared the same vision.”

Each year, concert attendees are given the opportunity to give back to a local cause. The Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise is organising the Lakeside fundraising collection with the proceeds this year going to QE Health.

That’s a special cause for Edward after his father was one of two doctors to establish the facility in 1942.

At the weekend just gone, Edward said he grabbed himself an icecream and sat on the fringes of the Village Green and took in what was around him with a view to foresee how tonight’s concert was going to play out.

Simon O'Neill performs at Lakeside in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said the Lakefront was looking outstanding and with developments popping up around, including QE Health and the soon-to-be-opened five-star Wai Ariki Spa, it would only improve over the years.

And will Rotorua’s Lakeside concerts and Edward still be there?

“I have been asked that question, ‘will it go on?’. There will be new people involved but if you look at the history of Māoridom entertaining guests in Rotorua for 150 years, you look at what happened at the Soundshell in my youth and you look at the richness that has come out of Te Matatini concerts, we are a city that is blessed with natural resources -both physical resources and the people resources. Under the banner of ‘together is best’ the future is seriously exciting.”

Another customer walks in the door. It’s time to let Edward get back to his other job.





Lakeside 25 concert - What you need to know

Concert starts at 7pm and the fireworks will be at 10.15pm

It is an alcohol-free event this year for the first time

Children under 16 cannot enter without being accompanied by an adult

No gang patches are allowed

Spectators can bring food and picnic hampers, mats, blankets and cushions

Only low-level seating is allowed

Road closures will be in place and parking is available in the central city. Disability parking is available on Lake Rd. VIP parking is at Gate 2

Te Arawa’s six Te Matatini kapa haka performers will perform on Sunday from 11.30am until about 4.30pm on the same stage at the Village Green

