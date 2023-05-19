OPINION:

Potholes after last week’s rain gave a Rotorua wheel repairer a record week, while a mum says she is “constantly dodging” them on her commute and had to pay hundreds of dollars on repairs after hitting one on Te Ngae Rd.

The comments come after 33 complaints were made to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency about potholes in the Bay of Plenty over 10 days - all requesting compensation for vehicle damage.

Scorpro Engineering managing director Eric King told the Rotorua Daily Post he repaired 50-60 wheels last week - many of which had been damaged by potholes. The Rotorua-based engineer said he had “never been so busy”.

Before this, the most wheels he had fixed in a week were about 30.

“They just kept on coming in, I couldn’t get them done quick enough.” (News, Friday)

Read the full story here: Bay of Plenty potholes: Waka Kotahi receives 33 complaints from drivers in 10 days

Worst it’s ever been ... yet still not a priority over the ideological pet projects.

Mike T

Minister Michael Wood should be more laser-focused on fixing all these potholes (these are low-hanging fruits) timely, getting the Cook Strait ferry and the passenger trains running reliably before talking about the second Harbour Crossing and Auckland Light Rail.

Albert C

NZTA should take a leaf from Auckland Transport who have recently had the epiphany that they are there to serve the people and not the other way around. Good on Wayne Brown!

Steve K

The upgrades to Te Ngae Rd were only finished last year. The question is: Why is the road failing so badly so quickly?

Anna S

We are generally aware of our vulnerable environment! Why does it seem acceptable to this government that our roads are in an appalling state, damaging vehicles and resulting in a reduced life for our cars, more “environmentally unfriendly trash” to dispose of? Result: a need for more NZers to pay more to insure cars and a need to replace our vehicles more frequently? Great for car dealers. Bad for all motorists including public transport operators.

Susan W

Performance at Waka Kotahi is another example of the trend towards third-world status. Welcome to Aotearoa.

Waipapa M

It’s getting to be like driving in Fiji, you do not mind too much when you are on holiday, but the road from Kopu to Paeroa is disintegrating.

Peter M

As experienced last week, SH10 in Northland can be a death trap: Holes of 50cm and more in diameter, easily 10 to 15cm deep. Consistently looking down straight in front of you is highly distracting from observing traffic, and swerving can one easily end up on the opposite lane. Extremely dangerous! Truly third-world status.

Alexander G

It ain’t rocket science folks. This is happening all around the country and you’ll get a slew of comments reflecting that. The root cause is that the prevailing ideology at both government and department levels has swung strongly away from roading as the main means of transport for people and materiel in this country. Waka Kotahi would be ecstatic if they could manage not only zero road deaths but zero road use, full stop. Thus spending has gone away from building and maintaining roads, and towards alternative forms of transport infrastructure. It would be fair to say the public at large is not entirely supportive of this.

Michael M

Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.