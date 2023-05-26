Transpower says to turn off heaters and lights in rooms people were not using. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

National grid operator Transpower says it is working closely with the electricity sector to manage potentially tight supply during cold snaps this winter — and warns consumers may be asked to cut back on power use at peak times.

Transpower said tight supply situations during short periods of peak demand were a result of increasing electricity demand, as well as New Zealand’s transition to a future with a decarbonised economy powered by renewable electricity generation.

Chief executive Alison Andrew said higher volumes of renewable but intermittent generation, such as wind, had left the electricity system susceptible to equipment faults and changing weather conditions at times of high peak demand, particularly during winter cold snaps.

Read the full story here: Transpower warns of potentially tight winter power supply

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Hmm, is anyone else getting that Third World vibe? Failing health system, high crime, energy grid under pressure, atrocious roads, high inflation, record-high foodbank requests, record-low school attendance, the country being divided across racial and other social lines. And I’m probably missing things.

Stuart M





So our brilliant government pushes for more EVs, pays a rich corporation to switch from coal to electricity, and then belatedly discovers we might not have enough to go around unless, of course, we burn tonnes more imported “dirty” coal from Indonesia, with the massive carbon footprint that entails. The incompetence borders on the negligent.

Patrick F





EVs for all but don’t plug them in, please. What a joke.

Geoff B





Personally, every day I feel like I’m experiencing life as it was in the Soviet Union. Watching this Labour government fail in everything it does is like watching the Titanic, the only difference is the Titanic was able to keep its lights on.

Mark W





How solar and wind can ever be taken seriously as part of our electricity system I am not sure — basically, you need back redundancy for both. You have to plan for oversupply, power that will not get used, how that works as a business proposal fails me, going to get worse as demand comes for more EV power.

Adrian S





Just think what will happen when NZ Steel goes electric helped by a $140 million taxpayer-funded government handout. It could be lights out, Auckland.

David S





Honestly, it’s a parody of just how bad things have got in this country.

Marc C

Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.