The Premium Debate: The rental crisis is a nationwide disgrace

The rental crisis is still a major problem, writes Carmen Hall. Photo / Andrew Warner

Opinion

I have never been homeless. I’ve had many landlords over the years, including the Government, and all have been fair and reasonable.

I’ve received Christmas hampers and grocery vouchers on more than one occasion alongside avocados and fresh fruit baskets.

These were gestures of kindness to thank my family for being good tenants. At the time, it certainly bought a smile to my face. My husband and I are fortunate to own our own home now, and I am glad I am off that merry-go-round.

I think of myself as lucky, considering the housing/rental crisis happening across our region. Trade Me figures show the median weekly rent in the Bay of Plenty last month jumped from $550 in April 2021 to $650, the same as in Auckland and Wellington.

But it’s not only the steep rises in rent that are frightening. It is the fact some people can’t get a house, unit or flat in the first place.

Read the full story here: Carmen Hall: Rental crisis is a nationwide disgrace.

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Labour created this problem by making landlords the enemy.

Mark Y





I subdivided a block I own in Northland and built the first house last year. Not sure I will build another as tax, interest rates and declining value don’t justify it. The Labour Government think we ‘bourgeoisie’ are exploiting the proletariat.

Robert K





We need our politicians to have the guts to bring in a ghost house tax. Vancouver did this when they had a homeless problem and it made a huge difference. With 40,000-plus ghost houses in Auckland alone, imagine how many people could have somewhere to live.

Susan B





In response to Susan B: I have a ghost house, Susan. I would rather not rent it out and there are reasons for it remaining empty. I would rather not rent it, particularly when exceedingly arrogant, ill-informed people choose to judgementally wax lyrical as to why I should be penalised for having an empty property.

Kim B





Government [is] to blame solely. Reverse all the taxes and regulations and the problem will go away. Simple.

James C





In my view, the Airbnb concept must be contributing hugely to the rental house shortage. I don’t own a rental and I doubt I ever will, as being a landlord is a very difficult profession.

Neil C





I have a rental and would buy another one, but not without being unable to claim interest. I wouldn’t build a new rental - who has the money to pay the rent on one? I’ve seen two for rent in Rotorua, at $750 per week. That’s almost a full average wage. After mortgage rates and insurance, it would be more than $750 per week in costs, let alone maintenance.

Sara K

Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz.