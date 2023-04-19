Kurtis Jones and his partner Melissa Ewins.

OPINION:

When Kurtis Jones was experiencing abdominal pain, he put it down to overdoing it at rugby training.

But when it didn’t get better, the then-28-year-old went to see his GP.

In November 2013, the former Rotorua Boys’ High School student and Waikite Rugby Club player was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

After 14 months of treatment, Jones died in April 2015, aged 29.

His partner, Melissa Ewins, is speaking out as part of testicular cancer awareness month, and is urging men not to brush symptoms off and say, “It’ll be all right”, or, “I’ll deal with it another day”.

“The sooner you get on to these things, the better the outcome.”

Read the full story: Testicular cancer awareness: Kurtis Jones’ partner speaks out after Rotorua man lost his battle.

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

And that’s today’s evidence for why health insurance is vital in NZ.

Drinking and smoking are frequently seen as the ‘bad guys’ associated with poor health outcomes, but a bigger problem now is being well overweight, as well as poor heart health, lack of exercise and recreational drug use, or the one you can do little about, family history.

Ray S





In reply to Ray S: I was treated for head and neck cancer through the public health system. They were excellent.

Manda D





In reply to Ray S: When you have serious issues like cancer, the New Zealand health system is very good. I had a son with cancer as a toddler - the full weight of the health system swung behind us. Alternatively, I lived in the US when my former partner got sick, had a pretty good health plan, and it was frankly a debacle. It would have been cheaper to fly home to New Zealand. The most important thing for health is firstly the luck of your genes, and then diet and exercise. It seemed this young man was very healthy. For men, it is going to the doctor regularly and being honest with them.

Ross W





My heart goes out to you Melissa, and Kurtis’ family too. Good luck with your nursing career. GPs should take things more seriously and act quickly, too.

Joy C





The biggest problem is getting a GP to take you seriously and then getting to an appointment with a specialist. Then, getting the tests done might take months. Again, our medical system is overwhelmed and cannot cope with demand. The result being that people who could’ve been saved are dying. I’m going through this exact same situation now where no one gets back to me - it’s just so frustrating.

Francois N





In reply to Francois N: GPs are only human, and all will take you seriously if you show or explain the necessary symptoms. Having said that, all of them are under a lot of time pressure because they have to be the funnel for everything: prescriptions, referrals and at worst, ambulances.

If your experience has been poor then I’m sorry, but blanket comments don’t help. I’m not a doctor, but come from a family of doctors, and I know the pressure they face seven days a week and for a good 16 hours of the day.

Richard Y

Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz.