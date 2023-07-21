Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on Labour’s campaign slogan

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Mike Hosking writes: If Chris Hipkins is “in it for me” I’ll pass thanks.

The trouble with Labour’s campaign slogan is it highlights him, and the trouble with that is he is trying

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post