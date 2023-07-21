Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Mike Hosking writes: If Chris Hipkins is “in it for me” I’ll pass thanks.

The trouble with Labour’s campaign slogan is it highlights him, and the trouble with that is he is trying desperately to disassociate himself from his own record.

The reason the polls have turned so ugly is because, after two terms, Hipkins can pretend he has only been in the job a few months, but in reality he has been there for six years of Government.

A lot of the major decisions this Government has made, and as a consequence a lot of the fallout from the lack of delivery or the shambles that ensued, were made by him.

Read the full story here: Mike Hosking: Election 2023 - Chris Hipkins, Labour’s slogan meaningless, it’s results that count

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.





Well articulated Mr Hosking. I am so disillusioned with our leaders. NZ has certainly lost its mojo. In fact, I am struggling to feel the pride I have always had being a Kiwi.

The landscape may have changed irreversibly and our fundamental values of democracy eroded to the end that there is no other option other than to oust this sorry lot. ‘In it for you’ is totally cringeworthy.

Mark D

I must have misunderstood Labour’s new slogan. I had thought it was, “We put you in it”.

Mark C

Works for me thanks Mike.

I will support Labour as I believe they have and continue to invest in infrastructure, reducing poverty, health and education while previous governments have not. Their response to Covid was world-class and to the other issues they have been exemplary.

Tim B

If you are a law-abiding, hard-working, honest, thrifty, wise, taking care of your own affairs and family type of person, Labour’s “In it for you” logo does not truly represent what they have done for you, based on their track records in the last six years.

Albert C

Labour cannot be trusted on one single issue. They have an abysmal record of non-achievement, and introducing major policy without an electoral mandate.

They are taking the country in a direction that a majority disagree with. The result will end in more division and community unrest if they are re-elected.

Walter H

It must be extremely galling for 99 per cent of the [Premium] commenters here that if‚ as they say, things are such a shambles, and NZ is such a basket case under Labour, that the polls show both major parties are neck and neck. Shouldn’t National be miles ahead?

Roll on election night.

Roger B

Sorry Labour, you’re leaving things a little too late.

And why are they only coming down on youth crime now, and those who get youths to commit crimes? What about all the rest of the criminals making decent citizens’ lives miserable?

Their many experiments are not working and never will. Time to go.

Jill G

There is still a significant part of the voting public who will vote Labour for no other reason than tradition. Until the concept of left and right is replaced with right and wrong, political animals will continue to wreak havoc on society.

Steven S





- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers are given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz