The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to opinion on how to handle redundancies

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says people made redundant should try not to sit and brood. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

It has become so common these days to hear about downsizing — and Covid-19 has exacerbated the problem because of its economic impact on New Zealand, at least in the short term — that no one should be surprised if their business takes a hit and they find themselves without a job, wrote Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

Sadly I’ve been trying to find some new work, but when it becomes months (and not weeks) since you were last employed it’s almost impossible and you do lose hope.

I’ve tried doing some additional government-funded study but that still hasn’t helped me.

Too many businesses and organisations still want to employ young grads and not people in their 50s or 60s. Savings and positivity only last so long. - Karyn N





Spend the extra time you have to make sure you vote sensibly in the next election. - Mike T





First, take a breath.

See if there is something internally to tie you over.

Find out what services are offered to support you through the transition, use all of them.

Get help with your CV if it hasn’t been updated in a while, formats change. Same with interviews.

Keep your head up, it will take time and it can be disheartening.

Good luck. - Kathy A





How well someone deals with redundancy often depends on how well the employer manages it.

Tough calls have to be made sometimes, but it can be done with care and consideration of the employee, setting them up to manage the fallout. - Jo M





A few years ago my position was disestablished with seemingly no thought of my future with the company, until I asked if there was another position that was available, even if I had to move locations.

I know that the powers-that-be had not even thought of this, but a few days later I was offered a different position in the same location.

I didn’t take my role being disestablished without at least trying to negotiate.

I later moved on from that company when it suited me. As the article above says “I knew I had marketable skills”.

My wife and I eventually started our own small business so my destiny is now in my own hands. - Colin M









