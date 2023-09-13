The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to man’s miraculous cancer turnaround

Matthew Keogan has stage 4 bowel cancer and is currently on a non-funded prescription drug Keytruda. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Doctors told Rotorua man Matthew Keogan to “let nature take its course” and then say goodbye to his family.

Two days later on November 1, 2021, he was writing his will at his hospital bedside with lawyers.

He had been given three to six months to live.

“You sort of think of cancer as a death sentence. Once you’ve got cancer you’re gone,” Keogan said.

But his oncologist suggested he try Pembrolizumab, known by the brand name Keytruda, a non-funded cancer immunotherapy medicine.

The result has been miraculous.

There is a problem with all medication funding.

As a sufferer of three chronic conditions, I have seen the funding deckchairs shuffled a number of times.

At times I’ve had to pay for some asthma inhalers.

I have delayed picking up birth control for want of the prescription fee and have gone without test strips and antihistamines.

Like many working and middle-class, dental care is a painful emergency only.

I don’t think any government over the past 20+ years has acknowledged just how unaffordable medical and dental care has become.

If it isn’t funded it is sell, borrow, suffer or die. - Kirstie P





Firstly this example shows us again that some kinds of cancers are treatable and even some kinds can fully recede.

Secondly, the issue is the treatment is too costly compared with the funding available to support it.

Then there is the reality we facing: the government has limited funds, and how to use those funds would show us how responsible the government is to our lives - while there is only one chance and one option for cancer patients to survive then why not let them get support?

Instead, the current government has announced extended free dental treatment to 30-year-olds. Too much funding has been used for votes, such as the EV discounts; the [scrapping] of the $5 [prescription] fee; and the transport subsidies.

The government should know there are many patients like Mr Keogan waiting for the funds to get the chance to survive - Mr Keogan’s fortunate - he has insurance but what about others’ lives?

Vote National: With limited funds, they still want to save people’s lives first. - Lily L

In reply to Lily L: Agree, it’s all about priorities. Then the nice to haves. This nation’s people’s health, education and shelter. I suppose health could be a bottomless pit, but, no attempt had been made to improve our lot. If we can’t afford it, then we don’t need the nice to haves as you have said. - Cheryl P

A bit like old age... We need to fund ourselves and spread the minimal health funds for more/younger people.

You could spend an infinite amount of money keeping everyone alive a lot longer... but we don’t have an infinite amount of money. - Clark M

Perhaps spend less on the bureaucrats and top-heavy consultants and more at the coalface. - Kirsty G

Pharmac has a job to do and is clearly underfunded. If NZ “expects” to stay abreast of Australia and other countries we must eat it as a country.

Quite simply, NZ needs competent government leadership and a culture shift away from division and entitlement.

All citizens and business leaders then have no excuses and need together to lift the country’s wealth.

At this time we are a divided society and squabble over non-productive issues time and time again - like wealth tax, capital gains, or Treaty etc.

Time to move forward, create a unified country and support individuals regardless of “who” they are and only as a human in need. - Liz C

Labour is playing with people’s lives here by not funding this life-saving drug.

Where is your sense of care, compassion and reality? - Albert C

I don’t want an election bribe tax cut that does little for those struggling and mainly rewards top earners.

Neither side seems to have a decent plan for more money for medications and a faster approval process.

Where is the believable plan for more GPs, more hospital doctors and nurses, better pay and more staff for rest homes and a resolution to our health crisis?

That’s what I care about.

You might be disappointed with the Labour Govt, but face reality, National/Act is offering next to nothing to solve all that.

Luxon’s performance on Q&A with Jack Tame was appalling.

Their tax policy doesn’t add up.

Let’s be honest, both sides are a concern.

Stop pretending or deluding yourself that National/Act will solve our problems

Both sides need to do better. - Jason P





