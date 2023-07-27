Driver Licence Register data supplied by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency showed the Bay of Plenty region had the highest fail rate for Class 1 restricted tests in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

The Bay of Plenty has the highest rate of restricted driving test failures in New Zealand with more than half of tests not passed last year, new data reveals.

Mums of two local teens who failed the practical test multiple times say the process made their young drivers lose confidence and cost hundreds of dollars for retests and lessons, with one believing roadworks played a role.

A driving instructor says students in the region need to drive at a “much higher level” than those elsewhere, while another says beginner drivers face high expectations and many experienced drivers may fail if they retook the test today.

Read the full story: Bay of Plenty has the highest rate of failed restricted driver licence tests in New Zealand

It seems to me that a lot of the blame can be ascribed to the quality of training the students receive, often from their parents, and perhaps the training and abilities of some driving instructors.

Perhaps a formalised training programme for youth drivers, such as “Driver’s Ed” in the US, should be introduced. Satisfactory completion of that programme is required by many states in order for a student to take the driver’s licence test.

Quentin D





Could it be a good thing that it’s more difficult to obtain a driver’s licence? More powerful cars on poorer-quality roads with a newly licensed driver who was “let off” a couple of minor mistakes when sitting the test. What could possibly go wrong?

Kim B





They obviously have not done their driving license in a European country. It is almost standard there that you fail it multiple times.

Pim V





Why is it automatically the examiner’s fault when many people fail?

Sometimes it may be, but just take a look at the way that people drive around in general: running red lights, failing to give way at roundabouts, dangerous overtaking, impatience and lack of courtesy.

Some people even push their trolleys in the supermarket the way they drive too.

I can sometimes drive 1–2km to the supermarket and encounter three or four bad drivers in one day.

And these people are teaching their own kids to drive? Sigh.

Duncan Y





In case parents aren’t aware, they have the right to accompany their child in the car during a practical licence driving test.

It’s no guarantee for a pass but may keep the examiner honest, as it’s my experience that some licence examiners make “fail” the predetermined option for our youth.

I’ve seen it with my own eyes and, yes, very demoralising for our kids.

The truth is, few of us seasoned drivers would even meet the perfection standards they are insisting on.

Jane E





