Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Steven Joyce on Budget 2023 - Is that all there is?

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion

When I turned on the radio news at 2pm on Thursday to hear the potted highlights of this year’s Budget, I was surprised at how underwhelming it seemed. Was that truly it? A few

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post