Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: NZ to Aussie - Kiwis fly out for mining jobs as industry revenues hit record high

Rotorua Daily Post
5 mins to read
People have been going overseas to work in the mines for years, writes a reader. Photo / 123rf

People have been going overseas to work in the mines for years, writes a reader. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Mining revenues hit record levels in Australia last year - reaching A$461 billion ($496.8b) - which has been good news for Kiwis cashing in on lucrative job opportunities over the ditch.

Carmen Hall talked

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post