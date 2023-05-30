People have been going overseas to work in the mines for years, writes a reader. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Mining revenues hit record levels in Australia last year - reaching A$461 billion ($496.8b) - which has been good news for Kiwis cashing in on lucrative job opportunities over the ditch.

Carmen Hall talked to those already making big bucks with fly-in fly-out arrangements across the Tasman and a miner who is about to leave New Zealand after being offered $180,000 a year - double his current salary.

Read the full story here: New Zealand to Australia: Kiwis enjoying Aussie mining jobs as industry revenues hit record high

New Zealand is already losing skilled, committed and determined people to Australia, and good luck to them. The flow of lost talent now will turn into a flood if the Coalition of Chaos is returned in October.

- Walter H

People have been heading over to the mines for decades. It’s got nothing to do with the Government as NZ has always been a low-wage country, Labour or National.

- David M

It’s all about being willing to take a chance, and to work hard, with perhaps a bit of a plan as to what comes next. I did similar to the above and worked in the Sahara desert, Nigeria, the North Sea and Norway, earning good money and saving quite a bit of it, which enabled me to buy my own house and also save some for my future. That all gave me a good start in my 20s and I enjoyed it because it was a big adventure, and with the time off (I worked four-weeks-on, two-weeks-off in Nigeria, not so good in Libya), I could also afford a few luxuries and party a bit. I never regretted any of it and was so pleased to have been able to travel and afford things that many others in my circle couldn’t.

- Phil S

If only I was 30 years younger…

- Marcus H

And good on all of them. Especially when you are young and without family, this is the way to go. Of course, it is hard: Climate, isolation, socially... but a few years of solid, honest, hard work can set you up well for a long time, perhaps the rest of your life. Our daughter lives and works now in Europe, in biotechnology: straight double the wages from here, and a good life in a good society.

-Alexander G

“Mining revenues hit record levels in Australia last year - reaching A$461 billion”. This is the stark truth that mining for coal, oil, gas and minerals is what makes Australians wealthy and allows them to live their first world lifestyle. Consider that our gross domestic product (GDP) is only around $300 billion. Imagine if we restarted oil and gas exploration and mined our own coal, we could all be wealthy too.

-Scott R

My story is similar but not in Australia. I finished a chemical engineering degree in 1993. I worked for four years in New Zealand and had no pay increases at $50,000 a year. In 1996 I got a big chance to do fly-in fly-out oil field work in the Middle East at US$200,000. In 2003 I started my own oil and gas field services company, specialising in oil and gas wellhead installations and maintenance mainly ocean. As of now, on the 20th anniversary of the company, I employ 563 people. Thirty per cent are Kiwis who would never earn what they are paid now in New Zealand - average salary US$350,000 a year. Notwithstanding this, the work is very high hazard, in challenging weather, with very challenging clients.

-Stuart C

One of the major differences between Australia and here is Australia knows they have to pay for stuff so they mine their resources and are happy to do so. They encourage wealth creation whereas here, under Labour, we destroy opportunities, castigate the wealthy and think we can tax our way to prosperity. Vote them in again and the pace of those leaving will increase.

-Bruce P

We used to have a thriving oil and gas industry until this Government arrived, it’s where I work. However, Australia has always paid more for the same jobs and now a lot more. It’s part of New Zealand culture to pay the minimum and hope for the best.

-Warren S





