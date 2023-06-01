National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Alex Burton

Simon Wilson writes that he feels for Christopher Luxon: Not because, as the whispers have it, he’s fighting for his survival as leader of the National Party. That will only be true if it becomes clear he’s going to lose the election.

The far bigger fight he’s waging is for the survival of his whole party.

This might seem a strange thing to say, considering National is holding its own with Labour in the polls. But National faces an existential threat this election. Not from Labour. The enemy is on the right: It’s Act and NZ First.

And the battleground is race.

Read the full story here: National’s Christopher Luxon is fighting for the party’s future, the battleground is race - Simon Wilson

Simon is right, racism has no place in New Zealand. Time to get rid of race-based political parties, race-based parliamentary seats, and race-based sporting teams. Racism isn’t the preserve of only one ethnic group. Sadly racism directed at people of European descent is not seen as racist by many.

Patrick F





The left is in full panic mode. The performance from Labour over the weekend where it was more insults and bombast from Grant Robertson tells you all you need to know. I wish they would put as much effort into running the country properly. Race relations are at an all-time low and the real plummet started in 2017. He Puapua, in my view secretly put together and withheld prior to the 2020 election, is an indicator as to where this government is taking us - not National. National and ACT espouse one person, one vote. Anything else is unacceptable.

Tony M





Act may get a few more votes but saying National is fighting for survival is ridiculous. I agree Key and Ardern were very popular yet whilst Key was middle/right, in my view Ardern went hard to the left, not exactly capturing average Kiwis and she abruptly resigned leaving Hipkins to try and bring the government back towards the centre. I think most Kiwis realize that Hipkins, Robertson etc were very much involved with Ardern’s policies and have had enough.

Steven W





The usual ‘Luxon faces challenges from within’ article. These always appear when Labour is dropping in the polls.

Mark Y





Like some of the posts here, I get annoyed with the preferred Prime Minister poll. It is irrelevant, we are not electing a Prime Minister but a political party. New Zealanders made this mistake last election and the PM they voted for up sticks and quit before the end of her term. The media need to play their part in educating New Zealanders that we should be voting on the policies we like not the people promoting them. You have an electoral vote to vote for the nice man or lady that is standing to represent your area and who you believe will represent and support your community best. Your party vote should go to the party that best represents the way you would like the country run.

Glenn H

