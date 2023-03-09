The heat is on: Rotorua girls get first-hand experience of firefighting work

There was plenty of action as the Girls on Fire programme came to Rotorua for the first time. Photo / Andrew Warner

The heat was on, extinguishers were blasting and heavy equipment was being donned as 16 local girls got a first-hand glimpse into the duties of firefighters.

Girls on Fire launched its one-day New Zealand pilot programme in Rotorua at the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) National Training Centre on Tuesday.

It has successfully run a series of school programmes, cultural inclusion camps and community engagement activities in 30 locations across New South Wales, and has now brought the initiative to New Zealand for the first time.

The Girls on Fire programme provides stimulating, interactive opportunities for girls aged 14 to 19 to explore life as a Fire and Emergency service worker or volunteer in a safe, supportive and hands-on environment.

The girls develop skills such as leadership, teamwork and resilience through mentor-led activities. After the programme, they take their knowledge back to their communities.

The Girls on Fire objectives are to recruit more women into the sector, develop the capacity of existing members and build community resilience.

At the pilot programme, there were students from John Paul College, Rotorua Girls High School, Awhina, Rotorua Lakes High School, Western Heights High School, and correspondence school Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu.

Organiser and career firefighter of 20 years, Bronnie Mackintosh, says the day had gone really well, and it was exciting to see how engaged and enthusiastic the kids were.

Bronnie says throughout the day, the students had been learning about what to do in an emergency and what is included in the role of being a community first responder. Activities also included using the fire hose and getting water from the fire truck, learning about breathing apparatus, a team relay with some of the equipment, listening to speakers from both volunteer and career fire brigades and getting some hands-on experience in how to use a fire extinguisher.

She thinks it is important for young people to have a good awareness of emergencies and to be prepared for one if need be, especially with increases in emergencies such as cyclones, flooding and car accidents.

“Another objective is to encourage girls to become volunteers, or consider joining as a career. Many of us [female career firefighters] joined later because we didn’t know girls could be firefighters, and this is helping to ... [combat] the misconception.

“It is built on the premise of ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’.”

Bronnie says the programme also builds on important qualities such as confidence, teamwork and resilience, which can be carried into other areas of the young people’s lives.

Although she is now based in Sydney, Bronnie grew up in Ōwhata here in Rotorua, and so bringing the pilot programme for New Zealand to Rotorua felt special.

She says this will be the start of many more programmes here in New Zealand, which they are excited about, and they were grateful for being able to use the Fenz National Training Centre facilities.

John Paul College student Janaya Korner, 16, says she joined the programme because she wanted to experience what Fire and Emergency service personnel do, and to have experience so if an emergency were to happen, she would know what to do.

John Paul College student Janaya Korner, 16, was all kitted out and ready to learn at Girls on Fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

She says she enjoyed all the hands-on activities throughout the day, and would now definitely consider firefighting as a career pathway.

“I think I would enjoy being able to help people, and it’s more hands-on. I don’t think I could imagine being at a desk job.”

Janaya says the programme was a great opportunity to gain insight into what the job actually entailed.

“There is so much more to it than what I thought before I came here”.

Rotorua Girls’ High School student Manaia Morrison, 14, says she took part because she wanted to learn about being a firefighter and see if it might be a career pathway she wants to do in the future.

“I’ve enjoyed working as a team, getting to know other girls, and learning about volunteer work at the fire brigade.”

She says a couple of the activities they did included working as a team to carry equipment around the training centre and learning how to turn on one of the fire hoses and turn up its pressure.

Manaia says being a firefighter may be a career option for her as she would enjoy helping people, saving lives and making a difference.

Rotorua Girls’ High School student Charlotte Grainger-Allen, 15, says she enjoyed putting out the practice fires and learning about all the different aspects of the job.

She says she joined the programme because it sounded like a fun opportunity and would be great to include on her CV.

Charlotte says the programme is a great way of building confidence and having everyone working together.