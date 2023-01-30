Polenta chips with Labneh. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

I’ve always had a warm, fuzzy spot for polenta - it’s incredibly versatile, and I love the subtle taste. In the winter, I love to serve it soft like porridge, and it’s also great instead of breadcrumbs as a coating for baked and fried things (if you saw my recipe for smoked trout cakes last week, you’ll recall it asking for polenta to dust the cakes with before frying).

My favourite way to serve polenta, and one you’ve likely seen and tried many times before, is in the form of chips. To make them, you simply cook the polenta into a thick mixture, set it as a slab, then slice and fry.

I’ve served the polenta chips with another favourite of mine, labneh. This is a Middle Eastern soft cheese made by straining yoghurt to remove the whey; what’s left is silky, smooth and tangy. I’ve drizzled it with olive oil and sprinkled it with rosemary.

Serve these next time you’re entertaining!

Parmesan polenta chips with rosemary labneh

Serves two as a snack or side

LABNEH

● 1 cup Greek yoghurt

● 1 Tbsp olive oil

● 1 sprig rosemary, leaves finely chopped

POLENTA CHIPS

● 15g of butter

● 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

● 500ml chicken stock

● ½ cup polenta

● ½ tsp salt

● 25g grated parmesan

● ½ cup flour or rice flour, for coating

METHOD