Brown butter buckwheat pilaf with corn, coconut and ginger. Photo / Olivia Moore / That Green Olive

Buckwheat is one of my favourite ingredients; rich and nutty in flavour, and highly nutritious.

Despite its name, buckwheat does not contain wheat and is actually a gluten-free grain-like seed. I use it in so many ways - using the sprouts in salads, popping it like popcorn, using its flour to make gluten-free baked goods, cooking it into porridge or simply toasting and using it like nuts.

Of course, it can simply be cooked like rice, which is what I’ve done in this recipe.

For this pilaf, I’ve done something much better than just boiling it - it’s toasted in butter until both the buckwheat and butter are nutty and golden brown. This adds a whole new depth of flavour!

Once toasted, chicken stock is added to cook the buckwheat until tender. Onion and garlic are browned off with ginger, coconut and mustard seeds, which add a unique flavour to the dish. Finally, corn adds sweetness and bite, while sultanas absorb the flavourful liquid and become nice and plump.

This dish works well as a side for fish or meat; otherwise, top with a poached egg and serve as a main.

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Brown butter buckwheat pilaf with corn, coconut and ginger

Serves four as a side

Ingredients:

● 2 Tbsp olive oil

● 15g fresh peeled ginger, finely chopped

● 2 tsp mustard seeds

● 1 onion, thinly sliced

● 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

● 2 Tbsp desiccated coconut

● 50g butter

● 1 cup buckwheat

● 2 cups chicken stock

● ½ tsp salt

● 2 Tbsp sultanas

● ½ tsp ground turmeric

● ½ cup cooked corn kernels

● 50g cherry tomatoes, quartered

● 3 Tbsp finely chopped coriander

● 1 Tbsp brown sugar (or honey)

Method

1. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over high heat. Add ginger and mustard seeds, and cook for one minute until lightly fragrant. Add onion, garlic and coconut, and cook for five minutes until it’s beginning to brown and the coconut is very fragrant. Transfer to a bowl and wipe out the pan.

2. Return the pan to a medium-high heat and add butter. When melted, add buckwheat and stir to coat. Cook for five to seven minutes, stirring often, until the buckwheat is fragrant and the butter is nutty and lightly browned.

3. Add stock and salt, cover and simmer over medium-low for five minutes until the buckwheat begins to soften, then remove the lid, increase the heat to medium-high and simmer for another five minutes.

4. Add the cooked onion mixture along with sultanas and turmeric. Stir to combine and cook for another 10 minutes until all the liquid has been absorbed and the buckwheat is tender (but still retains its bite).

5. Turn off the heat and stir through the corn, tomatoes, coriander and sugar. Allow to warm through, then serve hot.