Geothermal technology is one of the areas explored in Tech Week.

Taupō is teeing up for a week-long festival of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Tech Week begins on May 15, with opportunities for local businesses and organisations to get inspired and educated on the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

The week has been organised by Taupō's economic development agency Amplify, and features a variety of events.

The headline event, called Innovate Taupō, will feature four keynote speakers who are industry leaders.

There will also be a geothermal tech talk and a women-in-tech event.

Amplify business growth adviser Katherine Roberts said there was a great variety of opportunities.

“We have a great lineup of events and excellent speakers.

“There really is something for everyone.”

A highlight of the festival calendar is the Amp It Up Pitch Night, where 16 startup businesses will pitch their ideas for a chance to win $5000 in funding.

The startup participants completed an eight-week business course, and will share some of what they have learned alongside their pitch.

The overall focus of the week is on creating tech for a better tomorrow, Roberts said.

“Our aim is to showcase how technology can help small to medium-sized businesses learn and grow.”

Further information and registration details can be found at www.taupo.biz/tech2023.