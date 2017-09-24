The America's Cup is coming to Edgecumbe during the upcoming school holidays. Photo/File

Edgecumbe is in for a boost with Emirates Team New Zealand taking the America's Cup to town during the upcoming school holidays.

According to the Whakatane District Council website, the event had been arranged to allow local businesses affected by the April floods to showcase their products and services and spread the news that Edgecumbe was back in business.

The America's Cup visit was expected to boost morale for the small township, which was impacted by massive flooding when the Rangitaiki River breached its stopbanks on April 6 causing a local Civil Defence State of Emergency and the complete evacuation of the township.

Some 300 homes and a number of businesses and surrounding rural properties sustained significant flood damage.

Emirates Team New Zealand representatives were bringing the "Auld Mug" to a special community event to be held on Monday October 9 from 12-2pm. Local businesses are invited to make the most of the crowds by hosting stalls, free of charge, at the Riverslea Park event venue.

The event programme has Emirates Team New Zealand and the Cup welcomed onto the Rata St Park, first by local iwi and deputy mayor Judy Turner, followed by local business and District Recovery Team representatives.

A brief question and answer session will be followed by an opportunity for people to get their photo taken with the trophy, before the team departed at 2pm.

Whakatane District Council tourism and events advisor Nicola Burgess said the event was a locally-led initiative.

"We are very lucky to have people in the local business community who came up with the idea and put it out there. When it was brought to their attention, Emirates Team New Zealand generously agreed to create this unique opportunity for the Edgecumbe community, and the council is very happy to help make it happen."

Edgecumbe businesses wanting to book a stall space - on a first-in, first-served basis - were invited to contact Michelle Fox-Bishop on (07) 306 2030 or michelle.fox-bishop@whakatane.govt.nz for further information.