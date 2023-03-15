Striking teachers and their supporters in Rotorua. Video / Andrew Warner

Tens of thousands of educators are walking off the job nationwide today

Strikers are meeting in front of Rotorua Boys High School and at the corner of Te Ngae Rd and Tarawera Rd

The protesters then head to the Lakefront for speeches at 11.30am with a hīkoi through town at midday.

Teachers are undervalued, are not respected and better conditions and pay are needed to keep them in the profession.

Those are the views of some of the people striking in Rotorua today as tens of thousands of educators are walking off the job nationwide to call for better pay, higher staffing numbers and more school funding.

Striking teachers and their supporters have gathered at locations around Rotorua this morning.

The corner of Old Taupo Rd and Pukuatua St was packed with educators on strike, waving signs asking motorists to “Toot for tamariki” and “Love our children”.

Western Heights physics teacher and PPTA Rotorua media spokesman Rob McCafferty said teachers were tired of filling the gaps in the system.

“We need better conditions and pay to keep teachers in the classroom.

“If I was a parent, I’d be worried about the situation right now.”

Many schools in Rotorua are closed for the day with some offering supervision for children.

Teacher Emma Cooper brought her daughters Ayla, 12, and Zoe, 10 to the picket line this morning.

”We’re here so the Government will notice,” Ayla told the Rotorua Daily Post.

”Teachers need a break because they’re very tired,” Zoe said.

Image 1 of 8 : The Rotorua strike on Thursday, March 16. Photo / Andrew Warner

Secondary teacher of 15 years Peter Turner said he was striking to highlight the struggles of the profession.

“We’re so undervalued. There’s no respect. I want the students I teach to look at the profession as a career they would want to aspire to.”

Turner said no teacher was in the profession for the money but rising living costs were affecting them too.

“We need to feed our families, we are struggling as much as the next person.”

Strikers are meeting in front of Rotorua Boys High School and at the corner of Te Ngae Rd and Tarawera Rd. The protesters will then head to the Lakefront for speeches by speakers at 11.30am with a hīkoi from midday.

The hīkoi will proceed along Eat Streat and Tutanekai St to Pukuatua St and then along Fenton St back to the Lakefront.

More than 50,000 early childhood workers, primary and secondary teachers and principals are taking part in the nationwide strike.

The strike has been on the cards for Rotorua teachers since December, when their unions, New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) and the Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA), rejected a second round of offers from the ministry.

Education Minister ‘disappointed’

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said this morning she was “disappointed” by the breakdown in negotiations that led to today’s strike but was also optimistic a solution could be found quickly.

She said negotiations would continue at a meeting between the New Zealand Post-Primary Teachers’ Association and the Ministry of Education tomorrow.

Tinetti said her optimism came from her meetings with the association this week and the New Zealand Educational Institute last week.

”I know that we’re not that far apart, I can’t talk about it any further than that because of good faith bargaining but I’m really optimistic.”

Tinetti confirmed she would be meeting striking teachers outside Parliament today, where she would endorse their efforts in trying years.

”I have been on the other side out there, strangely enough, so I know exactly where they’re coming from as well and it’s really important that I front up.

”I will reiterate that they are amazing at what they do and that really the whole country needs to value them for the work they do and that’s why I’m really looking forward that together, we can do this.”

Teacher Amanda Jeffery, Nina Saathof, 9, Ted Saathof, 8, from Otonga Primary at the Rotorua strike on Thursday, March 16. Photo / Maryana Garcia

NZCTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said teachers must be recognised for the essential role they play in New Zealand.

”We must continue to back the teachers, and the work they do for our tamariki. We know that greater support is required for people wishing to remain in the industry – to ensure they can continue putting food on the table, and giving the students the care they need.”

Mackintosh said the well-being of both students and teachers was at the heart of the strike.

”Everyone benefits when we take care of teachers. And that’s why union members across the country will be standing with them today.”