Rotorua Boys’ High School teacher Kylie Nicholls would rather be in front of a classroom full of kids.

Instead, she was one of the hundreds of local educators marching through Rotorua’s CBD yesterday as part of nationwide action involving kindergarten, primary and secondary school teachers.

New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) president Mark Potter said the action, which also included members of the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA), principals and early childhood teachers, was the “biggest strike we’ve ever had in education history” in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Education acknowledged the “variety of concerns” raised by teachers and principals but said it was only through negotiation that an agreement would be met, with the parties to resume talks.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti acknowledged parts of the system were broken and said to strikers: “I commit to you that we will do better.”

‘They’re with you always’

As Rotorua educators rallied in the Village Green before yesterday’s march, Nicholls told the Rotorua Daily Post: “I love my job. It’s fun. It’s different.”

But she said she did not think people realised the reality teachers faced each day.

Hundreds of educators from Rotorua took part in the nationwide strike on Thursday.

“On a Thursday, I have in front of me 150 different students with 150 different problems, different needs, and whose parents all want me to care for them like they’re my own.

“You’re not just with the kids, and that’s the end of it after they leave for the day. They’re with you always.”

Nicholls said she was striking because she believed teachers needed better starting salaries and more sick days.

“As a solo mum, when my son was sick, I lost my sick leave straight away.”

Rotorua Specialist School teacher Zac Markham said he was striking for there to be a teacher aide in each class.

Rotorua Specialist School teacher and NZEI member Zac Markham said he was striking for his mainstream school colleagues.

“They should have a special needs co-ordinator in every school.”

Markham said each class also needed a teacher aide.

“It’s hard for teachers to get support for their class and there’s not a lot of training.

“It’s not about the pay. It’s about improving education for all students.”

‘All the hearts and ticks’

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post on Tutanekai St as protestors marched past, Okere Falls resident and grandmother Janine De St Germain said she supported the strike.

“I think the older you get, the more you realise the answer to everything is education.

“I just saw someone walking by with a placard that said 40 per cent of teachers leave after five years, and that is unacceptable.”

At the Village Green, NZEI spokesperson Kaareen Hotereni said she was striking for the good of children.

“My bottom line is whatever is the best for our tamariki and mokopuna. If we’ve got good working conditions and the health and wellbeing of our teachers is looked after, then it can only be good for our children as well.”

Hotereni said all the parents at her kura had given the strike their “full support”.

“We posted [our plans] on social media and got all hearts and ticks back.”

PPTA Rotorua spokesperson Rob McCafferty at the Rotorua strike on Thursday, March 16.

Early yesterday morning, striking educators lined the corner of Old Taupō Rd and Pukuatua St, waving signs asking motorists to “toot for tamariki”.

Commuters responded with almost non-stop honking.

Western Heights High School physics teacher and PPTA Rotorua media spokesperson, Rob McCafferty, said he was moved by the outpouring of public support.

He said teachers were tired of filling the gaps in the education system.

“We need better conditions and pay to keep teachers in the classroom,” McCafferty told the Rotorua Daily Post. “If I were a parent, I’d be worried about the situation right now.”

Secondary teacher of 15 years, Peter Turner, said he was striking to highlight the struggles of the profession.

“We’re so undervalued. There’s no respect.

“I want the students I teach to look at the profession as a career they would want to aspire to.”

Turner said no teacher was in the profession for the money, but rising living costs were affecting them too.

“We need to feed our families - we are struggling as much as the next person.”

Zoe Cooper, 10, with her mum Emma and sister Ayla, 12, at the educators' strike picket line on Old Taupō Road.

Teacher Emma Cooper brought her daughters Ayla, 12, and Zoe, 10, to the picket line.

“We’re here so the Government will notice,” Ayla said.

“Teachers need a break because they’re very tired,” Zoe said.

Minister: ‘I have stood out there right where you are now’

Speaking before a crowd of striking teachers, their families, and supporters in front of Parliament, Education Minister Jan Tinetti - a former school principal from Tauranga - said there were “areas” of the education system she knew were “completely broken”.

“I know that we have to do better and I commit to you that we will do better.”

Tinetti said she was not offended by the protest and it actually gave her “more desire” for a resolution.

“I have stood out there right where you are now and I have protested. I have also been a teacher and a principal. And so I absolutely know and value the work that you do.

“I actually want to say very, very sincerely, a big thank you for standing up for the kids in this country, for standing up for your conditions.”

Ministry of Education general manager of employment relations Mark Williamson said he acknowledged the “variety of concerns” raised by teachers and principals, but it was only through negotiation that an agreement will be met.

“We will be meeting with the PPTA tomorrow, with the assistance of a mediator, to discuss the secondary teachers’ collective agreement.

“We are working with NZEI to set dates for further negotiations for primary teachers, kindergarten teachers and primary principals.”