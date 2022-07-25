The WHO has warned that Covid-19 cases in Europe have tripled in the past six weeks and hospitalisations have doubled in that time. Video / AP

A daily average of 16 people from Te Whatu Ora Lakes have been in hospital with Covid-19 this month, according to Ministry of Health records.

And a health executive warns the system could be overwhelmed if Covid-19 numbers surpass what we've seen so far.

Since January, an average of six Te Whatu Ora Lakes (formerly Lakes District Health Board) residents have been in hospital with Covid-19 each day.

Across both Rotorua and Taupō hospitals, the highest number of in-patients with Covid-19 in a single day was 25, reached on July 1.

Yesterday, 11 people were being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in the Te Whatu Ora Lakes area. Nationwide there were 836 people being treated in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the national seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 8498.

Long Covid sufferer Val Stewart, 86, said her advice was to keep wearing masks and to get vaccinated but she believed some people were "slap happy" about their health.

Stewart felt like she needed a new brain after being infected with the virus at the end of March.

"It's still there. I'm still very tired. I still have a foggy brain and blank out every so often," Stewart said.

"I have everything except the cough and cold. Some days are better than others."

Stewart said if she caught Covid-19 for a second time, she'd have to face it bit by bit.

"I'd crawl under a blanket for a while and consider my options."

Val Stewart feels like she needs a new brain after catching Covid-19 in late March. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Whatu Ora Lakes chief operating officer Alan Wilson said Omicron, new Covid-19 sub-variants, flu and other respiratory illnesses were clearly putting significant additional pressure on the health system.

"We always expect higher numbers of respiratory illnesses over the winter period," Wilson said.

"So while this isn't unexpected this winter, we are seeing its impact earlier than usual across hospitals and primary care."

Wilson said the pressure was likely to continue into the coming weeks.

"Te Whatu Ora Lakes continues to provide all categories of surgery.

"However, the volume of elective surgery is reduced for routine patients and semi-urgent and routine patients are waiting much longer."

Te Whatu Ora Lakes chief operating officer Alan Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

According to Wilson, in June Te Whatu Ora Lakes achieved 87.3 per cent of its elective surgery target.

"Planned care is reduced when there are insufficient hospital beds or insufficient staff to care for elective patients following surgery.

"Reduced hospital capacity is due to staff vacancies, and current high levels of sickness from flu and Covid-19."

Wilson said during the winter school holiday periods casual staff were not available to cover for high levels of staff sickness and vacancies.

"Importantly, we would like to assure the public that if they or their loved ones need urgent hospital-level care, they will receive it."

Omicron, new Covid-19 sub-variants, flu and other respiratory illnesses are putting significant additional pressure on the health system.

Wilson was "heartened" by staff who have continued to pick up additional shifts or change roles to support their colleagues and keep services running.

"We have managed a number of surges of Covid within our district over the last couple of years so we are confident that our plans work.

"But as is always the case we could be overwhelmed if the community numbers become much higher than we have faced previously."

Wilson said everyone needed to do their bit to get health services through the sustained pressure expected this season.

"Our best protection this winter is to be up to date with influenza and Covid-19 vaccinations, along with the other precautions of staying home when sick, getting tested when you have flu-like symptoms, wearing masks as directed and regularly washing hands.

"These not only protect the individual but ensure that health services are not overwhelmed."