Karl Leonard and Dr Te Ururoa Flavell outside Rotorua Lakes Council chambers holding a decades-old picture of whānau. Photo / Laura Smith
Former politician Te Ururoa Flavell is among members of a Rotorua whānau asking the council to return a section of surplus reserve land.
He and cousin Karl Leonard spoke on Monday at a Rotorua Lakes Council hearing on the proposed land disposal of an 810m² section of surplus reserve in Ngongotahā.
The origins of how the council came to own the land were initially unclear, but a council report found it was originally vested in their grandmother Ranginui Whakaue Hikairo in 1955 and subdivided into sections for whānau.
The Ranginui St section the council may dispose of was later vested in her son Pakeke Heketoro Leonard to on-vest to the council as a reserve.
It is opposite a larger utility reserve which gives public access to the lake.
Much of the land surrounding the section is owned by whānau.
Flavell’s submission explained the land was part of the whānau farm owned by his kui Ranginui and koro Heketoro Leonard.
He wrote how he used to play there, chasing cows and sheep when it was a paddock.
He understood his grandparents' farm was subdivided in the late 1950s for whānau and his uncle Pakeke transferred the section to the council in 1962.
The why was less clear.
He did not believe it was under the Public Works Act.
No reserve contribution obligation existed for Māori Freehold Land at that time.
Flavell told councillors his grandparents and uncle were well-known Rotorua figures.
Pakeke was the first Rotorua Māori Arts & Crafts Institute director and was deputy mayor, and Flavell believed the family had the town’s best interests in mind and that the section was to be used by its people, for community benefit.
Flavell said he lived next door and had not seen the section used by anyone but family - he did not think the wider public knew its use as it looked like a private vacant plot.
“If there is an opportunity for the land to be returned our whānau would really support that.”
A decision on what happens to the land will be made at a future council meeting.
