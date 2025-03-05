Te Ngae Rd will be temporarily closed for short periods on Wednesday.

Drivers who use Te Ngae Rd are being asked to plan ahead for traffic delays on Wednesday.

Contractors will be removing overhead powerlines near the Te Ngae Rd/Wharenui Rd intersection. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said in a statement the work will be done during the day and, to minimise disruption, will be outside of peak travel times.

The road will be closed for short periods under stop/stop traffic management so the overhead work can be safely done, the statement said. Traffic flow will return to normal between the brief closures.

This is part of the SH30 and Wharenui Rd intersection project where traffic lights are being installed. As part of that, Wharenui Rd is closed to traffic at the intersection and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place on SH30 Te Ngae Rd through the work zone.

“We ask for your patience and compliance to ensure the safety of our workers and other road users navigating the site,” NZTA said in the statement.