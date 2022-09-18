Te Arawa calls for end to emergency housing crisis in Rotorua

Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Arawa leaders are calling on the Government to end the emergency housing crisis in

Rotorua - saying the iwi and city's global reputation is at stake.

Iwi leaders have met to discuss the impact of emergency housing on whānau, hapū, iwi

and their rohe (region).

They are seeking to intervene at government and operational level and want greater accountability for the resources being used.

A TVNZ programme further highlighted the crisis following extensive reporting from the Rotorua Daily Post.

The Rotorua Daily Post revealed on Saturday details contained in a Rotorua police intelligence report that showed crime and police callouts around emergency housing in Rotorua had risen significantly during the past three years.

Rotorua police have now admitted emergency housing has increased the demand on their resources and say staffing had not been increased during this time.

The Human Rights Commission now wants to speak to those living in emergency and transitional housing to form part of their housing inquiry.

Te Arawa spokesman Monty Morrison said like everyone in Rotorua and around the

country, Te Arawa was "acutely aware of the concerns" emanating from a whole range of people having their emergency housing needs met in Rotorua.

"We have long held concerns about the safety of whānau and their tamariki staying in

emergency housing. We also have concerns about the impact emergency housing has had on neighbouring homes and businesses," Morrison said.

"Our iwi experts in this field say while emergency housing is providing short-term relief for the Government, the health, wellbeing and social needs of our whānau in these facilities are not being met."

He said crime and anti-social behaviour had increased and they were concerned that the global reputation of Te Arawa and Rotorua as the home of manaakitanga was also at stake.

Ngāti Whakaue, who owns most of the land these facilities are situated on, also met last week.

Morrison said Ngāti Whakaue was looking to offer its operational expertise and knowledge of local conditions to create an iwi-led operational group. This group will work with Government ministries and entities to oversee and monitor all operational interventions.

"We want greater accountability for resources that are being used and to ensure that they are well targeted and getting the desired results," Morrison said.

As well as intervening at an operational level Te Arawa believes it can also add value at a

governance level.

"Te Arawa is willing to work with ministers to ensure policy settings are correct and aligned to end the current crisis ... We particularly want to support strategies that will lead to Rotorua regaining its reputation as a premier visitor destination and a safe place to live."

The group has agreed to meet on September 22 at Te Papaīōuru Marae, where it will confirm the approach that Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa are proposing.

Following that hui we will be in a position to meet with government ministers."

Te Tatau o Te Arawa called the first hui and will facilitate the next meeting to be held inside Tamatekapua meeting house at the Te Papaīōuru Marae.