Taupō's Monday Walkers stop at the end of the gravel road beside Waiotaka Stream. Photo / Graham Jordan

Taupō's Monday Walkers stop at the end of the gravel road beside Waiotaka Stream. Photo / Graham Jordan

Monday, and once again we were off to explore unfamiliar routes.

Thanks to the generosity of southern locals, we spent the morning walking between Korohe marae and Rongomai marae and through farmland between.

Korohe was located to its present site in the early 20th century but, when known as Te Paetutu, the kāinga was situated near where the Waimarino River enters Lake Taupō.

It was later shifted inland, but that new site was on a floodplain of the Waimarino River and this necessitated another shift to its present position.

We walked along the sealed road with barely a vehicle to disturb us. A stark contrast to State Highway 1, which runs parallel to it and was barely a block away.

Horses with coats of many hues paid scant attention to our noisy and colourful interruption of their peaceful setting.

Taupō's Monday Walkers set off on their walk between Korohe marae and Rongomai marae. Photo / Graham Jordan

The cattle found us more disturbing and took off at a great pace to the far end of their paddock.

In several areas the ground seemed damp, and a fine crop of watercress was growing in a stream.

Pūkeko delicately picked their way through the shallows while the plovers opted to keep their feet dry and wandered the pastures.

A woolly alpaca lorded over but kept its distance from a flock of sheep.

Close to the Waiotaka Stream and down a metal road stands Rongomai marae, which is undergoing renovation.

Weathered, moss-encrusted kanuka stakes fence the marae, giving a timeless appearance.

A short distance away work has started to clear willows and restore the wetlands alongside the river.

Some of the native plants used in the replanting programme are grown and supplied from the nearby prison farm.

The river can be forded by four-wheel-drive vehicles and is fishable up to the prison boundary.

It wouldn’t be a Monday walk without a hill to pant up and today was no exception. Seldom are the views so rewarding. We looked down across a huge wetland and floodplain separating the land from Lake Taupō.

We could see the steaming hills above Waihi and the blue-grey dome of Motutaiko jutting out of the deeper-blue waters. Certainly, a sight to silence the viewer and a chance to enjoy the quietness and beauty.

We left reluctantly, retracing our route back to Korohe. Walking is not only physical exercise but offers great opportunities to experience and observe so much that can be only glimpsed if we speed by in our vehicles.

Next week we have another hill to conquer. If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Taupo Monday Walkers.

Wednesday Walkers

July 19: Last week we walked along the bush track that leads from Acacia Bay to Rangatira Point.

We began with a short talk from one of our walkers about the history of the Māori statue that stands just before the point. This is much older than the more-famous carvings a little further round the headland and has a very powerful presence.

The day was clear and the lake calm, this meant the views from around the point were far distant and had a wholly different perspective from what can be seen near the Taupō township.

Just beyond the point there is an area of flat rock that nudges out into the lake with narrow channels that carry surges of water to and fro.

Apparently, the water is very deep just off these rocks and makes for good fishing. Someone commented how great it is to swim from this rock formation and how they took their first dip in the 1950s!

There is a narrow plank that has been laid up from the rock plateau and leads to the solar-powered warning light that marks out the point at night time.

The view from beside the lamp is splendid, taking in Taupō Bay, the Western Bays and of course the mountains to the south.

There are some steep climbs on this trail and places where it is necessary to clamber up slopes, but it is well worth the effort to enjoy this excellent, sheltered bush walk.

Wednesday Walkers, contact: 07 377 3065 or email; wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.