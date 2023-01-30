The Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival is back on for 2023.

The popular Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival is back after a two-year break.

Taupō District Council co-governance management partner Cornelia Dempsey said she was thrilled to see the event back on the calendar for 2023.

“This is our annual district-wide Waitangi celebration, where we work in collaboration with and support hapū and marae to lead the delivery of the event.

“We do this on an annual rotation throughout the district, and this year, we’re excited to once again be supporting Pukawa Marae.

“It’s an awesome day out for our community. It’s a chance to bring everyone together to celebrate Waitangi weekend and the year ahead, with lots of great music and kai,” says Dempsey.

Pukawa Marae chairman Dave Potaka says the team at Pukawa Marae has put a lot of time and effort into the planning and delivery of this event, and it’s pleasing to hear the positive response from the community.

“The partnerships formed to create the event are quite unique, and enhance the spirit of the Treaty and how our tīpuna saw true working partnerships creating positivity in our community.

“One of our themes for this event is ‘Pare Kore’, which is a concept that emphasises the practice of minimal waste, minimal plastic and being mindful of effective recycling.

“This is a practice that all who live in this country should be implementing to help ensure that the whenua and waterways remain healthy for future generations.

“It’s important that Pukawa Marae shows leadership within its own community, and this event is just one example of what can be achieved with co-operation between cultures,” Potaka said.

People are asked to be mindful of any rubbish they create and to dispose of it responsibly via the bins provided or take it home.

The day is packed with fun for all ages, including waka ama rides, kapa haka performances by Taikura o Tūwharetoa, swimming, and an awesome lineup of touring and local artists including Annie Crummer, The Brown Brothers, Harmonic Resonators, The Roger Fox Big Band, The Daughters of Ally, Mapeijo and The Marshall Sisters.

Entry into the festival is free, and people can pack a picnic or enjoy hangi and kai from the vendors on site.

Remember to bring your hat, sunscreen, and water bottle. Chilled water will be available on the day.

“Don’t forget to pack your togs, towel, and a picnic blanket,” Dempsey said.

The details:

What: Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival

When: 11am - 4.30pm, Sunday, February 5, 2023

Where: Pukawa Lakefront Reserve, Kaiuru Avenue, Pukawa

This is an alcohol, smoke, drug, animal, and gang patch-free event.