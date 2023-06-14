The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra brought classical music to Taupo last week with a one-off concert and community event.

Many aspiring classical musicians dream of playing alongside the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and some Taupō players were given just that opportunity at the Great Lake Centre last week.

The 25 local musicians rehearsed with the NZSO’s seasoned players through the “Setting up camp” outreach scheme.

The orchestra was in Taupō as part of the Portraits of Italy programme, which toured several towns of the North Island, including Hastings and Hamilton.

Classical music fans were treated to pieces inspired by dramatic landscapes, with works by Mendelssohn and Stravinsky, as well as a contemporary piece by New Zealand composer Anthony Ritchie.

Players from Taupo had the opportunity to play alongside the professionals at the Great Lake Centre.

Players of varied ages and abilities sat side-by-side with some of the country’s premier performers earlier in the day to learn from the experts.

Orchestra timpani section principal Laurence Reese said players ranged from intermediate school students to retired locals who played for fun.

He said playing alongside enthusiastic amateurs was always a pleasure, but being able to inspire younger generations was particularly special.

One of the Taupō percussionists he played alongside last week was an 11-year-old who had been playing the drums for less than a year.

He said the boy’s eyes were “never smaller than dinner plates” during the session.

“He was overwhelmed, or excited, or perhaps a bit of both.

“That’s the biggest joy for us.”

Reese is celebrating his 25th year with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, but said he gets something new out of every community experience.

“It offers one-on-one tuition, some camaraderie.

“We’re playing for them, but also alongside them.

“That offers quite a lot of different things on both sides of the equation.”

Taupō was a particular favourite destination for himself and his colleagues he said, because the community brings a positive atmosphere to concerts.

“You couldn’t ask for a better day.”

“It really is a privilege to do this.”