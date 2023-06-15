Monday Walkers negotiate the Te Iringa track in the Kaimanawa Forest, in January 2021. Photo / Graham Jordan

Last week we celebrated King’s Birthday and this week we celebrated our own, albeit a few days late.

Amazing to think that more than 39 years ago, Audrey Veale tentatively advertised for support to set up a walking group.

For their first meeting, the 15 walkers were advised to wear sensible shoes and carry a raincoat or parka. One walker even arrived in her best going-out coat.

Today it was almost 30 walkers attired in sturdy boots, colourful merino, woolly hats and carrying day packs.

After Audrey’s time, Betty and Arthur Stockman spent several decades as the stalwarts of Monday Walkers — reconnoitring and planning our trips until Betty’s ill health and Arthur’s death.

We took time to acknowledge their contribution and the date by sharing icecream stories, Arthur’s favourites, eating jet planes — another of Arthur’s favourites, sharing birthday cake, well muffins anyway, and walking one of the first bush tracks the members attempted.

The gravel road through the Kaimanawa Forest Park is quite rutted and we bounced our way to the start of the Te Iringa track.

At last, a fine Monday, one of those crisp Taupō winter days. A blue-sky background with sunlight streaming through patches in the foliage of the tall beech trees greeted us.

This is a track well used by trampers, hunters and apparently even cyclists.

Monday Walkers on a descent on the Te Iringa track in the Kaimanawa Forest in January 2021. Photo / Graham Jordan

It did not totally escape Cyclone Gabrielle’s attention and it was not long before we were scrambling over large, slippery, fallen tree trunks.

With a team effort the hazard was surmounted and we continued, crossing a few tiny streams and along a ridge to an old campsite.

Tōī or the succulent-looking mountain cabbage trees were thriving at these heights, and lower down on the forest floor we spied some violet-pouched fungi.

There are large areas in this area of the forest with very little understory but thriving horopito.

We did see deer hoofprints, fresh droppings and skid tracks down some banks so perhaps this is an indication of a large deer population.

From the trail we could see huge acreage of forest and belts of green farmland. From the other side of the ridge, a snow-topped Ngauruhoe was visible, but Ruapehu hid behind the clouds.

As we climbed, we heard tῡī, kererῡ, a large noisy flock of pōpokotea or whiteheads and what sounded like a kārearea.

Some waited in the clearing while others continued further along the ridge track. In this section there are slippery, rocky descents and several narrow passes, but we were rewarded with views of further farmland on one side and a bluish haze of thick bush on the other.

Too soon it was time to turn back after a most enjoyable day.

Audrey, Arthur, and Betty’s love of the outdoors is still being shared after all these years. Next week, we are walking two iconic Taupō tracks. If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Taupo Monday Walkers.