Competitor numbers are down on previous years' Taupō Great Lake Relay races.

The Taupō Great Lake Relay is back for 2023, but organisers are warning this year could be its last.

At its peak, the epic round-the-lake event attracted more than 5,400 competitors across solo and team categories.

This year, just 700 people have signed up to take on the challenge on Saturday, March 18.

Organisers Event Promotions said in a statement that “many external factors” were to blame for the decreased interest, but the lack of a naming rights sponsor was high on this list.

Without this avenue of promotion, the relay has struggled to attract the attention that it enjoyed in previous years.

“It has been difficult to showcase and promote the event like in years prior to the pandemic.”

A postponed event last year due to Covid-19-related disruptions and increased operational costs added to the event’s woes.

This year's racers may be the last ones ever across the finish line.

Additionally, there were fears that the revised route in 2022 may have impacted the event’s popularity.

In previous years, the route had taken relay and individual teams on a clockwise circuit around Lake Taupō, with 67-kilometre and 155km route options across up to 17 legs.

Due to safety concerns, however, the route was redirected to avoid State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.

The new course takes competitors from Pukawa to Taupō around the west of the lake. This has reduced the course to 10 legs across 100km, with the shorter option now covering 50km.

Event Promotions acknowledged changing the route was a “big call”, but the new course was a hit with teams.

“Feedback from the revised course was positive across all teams and the logistical operation of supporting each other was much preferred, as there was no longer a need for multiple cars or large vans.”

James Kuegler of James Kuegler Coaching entered seven teams last year, taking four top places that they hope to defend this year, possibly for the final time.

He said the change of route was actually an improvement.

“[It’s a] much safer route [with a] more humane start time, and it actually means that the whole team were there the whole time, which made for a cool atmosphere following the team.”

Teams will be running from 5am on Saturday, with the Traffic Management NZ 100K Long Course team relay starting first.

Competitors in the Smiths Sports Shoes 50K Short Course team relay and Ledlenser 50K Solo Ultramarathon combined get under way later, with the prize-giving wrapping up the day at 6pm in the amphitheatre.