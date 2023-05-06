Learners are encouraged to do what they love with REAP Central Plateau.

Turning “I can’t” into “I can” is the motto of Central Plateau REAP’s learning co-ordinator Jude Sherning, and it’s an attitude she hopes to bring to more learners in the near future.

Sherning specialises in providing literacy and numeracy programmees for adult learners to improve reading, writing and maths skills, via the Rural Education Access Programme’s Te Ara Poutama pathway.

The pathway involves weaving learning with concepts like manaakitanga (compassion) and mana tangata (self-esteem).

There are no set lesson plans or even times for the programme, as every person has their learning tailor-made for them, depending on what they want to achieve and what their interests are.

Learning co-ordinator Jude Sherning is on hand to guide learners through everything from reading to ziplining.

In the past, this has seen Sherning tackle a range of projects with learners, from crochet to painting and even days out like ziplining and 10-pin bowling, all with the aim of increasing literacy, numeracy and overall self-confidence.

Adult education manager Linda Moss said once people began learning with REAP, they got a huge amount out of it.

“Once we engage with people, they stay.

“It’s a warm, friendly and safe environment.

“[Learners are] treated like adults who can come and go as they please - it’s totally up to you what you want to learn.”

With so many recent learners going on to find jobs, or even start their own businesses, there was now an opening for more people to work with REAP on their goals, Sherning said.

It was also a great opportunity for people who felt lost, or who didn’t know what their passion was yet.

“We help people find out what they want to learn.

“We tailor a programme that is right for each person, each individual’s needs.”

This included working with their interests, whether that involved crafts, computing, cooking or languages.

Online learning was also available with tutor support, Sherning said, citing learners who had gained certificates in beekeeping, animal care and beginners’ te reo Māori.

All of this was completely free to the learner, with food, laptops and other support also given as needed.

Both Moss and Sherning said their doors were always open, encouraging anyone to drop in to the Central Plateau REAP office on 73 Titiraupenga St between 9am and 4pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 3pm on Fridays.

This could be to talk about starting a learning programme or just for a cup of tea and a chat, Moss said.

“If you are a bit lost or isolated, come and do some art and crafts [with us]- just for company.”

They could also call or text Jude Sherning on 027 44 66 150, or email ako@reapcentralplateau.nz.