Captain Festus McBoyle's Travellin' Variety Show will bring 'controlled chaos' to the Taupo Winter Festival 2023. /Serena Stevenson Photography

Taupō's Winter Festival gets underway next week, with another packed program of events for all the family.

Running from June 30 to July 16, the annual festival will see the return of some tried and tested favourites, as well as new music, theatre and arts events.

As usual, there’s plenty to keep the kids entertained through the school holidays, including the Wairakei Estate Ice Rink and the Mercury Light Hub, which will both run for the full duration of the festival.

There are also plenty of creative workshops to keep the little ones busy, from rock painting with Active Arts on July 8 to Matariki crafts at Taupō Museum on July 4 and 11.

Those who are feeling brave can take a dip in the lake at the More FM Mid-Winter Swim at midday on July 8.

Bringing a more comfortable experience, the Pak n Save pancake breakfast is back from 9 am to 11 am on July 9, with booking essential.

For something a bit different, the whole family will enjoy Captain Festus McBoyle’s Travellin’ Variety Show, a high-energy performance featuring, magic, music, comedy and more.

The July 9 show at the Great Lake Centre Theatre will be the first local performance for the ‘ultimate rotten family entertainers’.

Anyone visiting the CBD on July 8 also has a chance of running into the ragtag crew of the Captain, Miss Lucy Drawers and Ebenezer Strong as they perform roaming street theatre.

It’s perfect for all the family, from the little ones to the grandparents, said Rich Manic, the man behind the titular pirate captain.

He described the show as “controlled chaos”.

“It’s a vaudeville family comedy show.

“That’s the beautiful thing- it transcends age and culture.”

Featuring everything from “ukulele punk” to “cheeky banter”, the troupe has performed all over New Zealand, including at WOMAD and CubaDupa.

“It gives the illusion of flying by the seat of its pants.”

Bringing a different energy to the Winter Festival are other musical acts, including NZTrio’s ‘States of Mind’ contemporary and classical musical repertoire, also on July 9 at the Great Lake Centre Theatre.

Another one for the adults is A Trojan War by A Slightly Isolated Dog, at the Great Lake Centre on July 6. Described as a ‘wild dress-up party’, the musical comedy show features “five flirtatious ‘French’ performers” who interact with the audience.

Local musicians will also take centre stage as Taupō Strings perform at The Storehouse on July 6, along with local live bands at the Tongariro North Domain on every night of the Mercury Light Hub, from 5pm to 9.30pm.

For more information and ticket sales, visit https://www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz/.