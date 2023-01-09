Taupō was very wet in 2022, with rain almost every second day. Photo / Merv Richdale

Taupō was very wet in 2022, with rain almost every second day. Photo / Merv Richdale

Taupō’s weather for the 2022 year was generally dull, wet, mild and calm, with fewer than usual frosts during what was also a mild winter.

Rainfall figures revealed a new record, with the total for the year of 1747.0 millimetres falling over 165 wet days, meaning that almost one in two days during the year were wet, especially in November.

November’s rainfall of 212.0mm fell over 19 wet days, setting the highest figure for that month and surpassing the previous November high of 180.0mm over 19 days in 2020.

While the year was mild overall, the daytime maximum temperatures were just marginally 0.3C below the yearly average, while the evening minimum was marginally - 0.3C - above the yearly average.

There were only 44 ground frosts recorded, and that was an amazing 26 fewer frosts than the average for Taupō of 70 frosts per winter.

It was not a record though, as 41 frosts the previous year set the milestone.

The heaviest frost in 2022 was -7.9C, recorded on August 13, while Taupō’s heaviest frost on record was -10.8C, set on August 29 in 2004.

Overall, 2022 was reasonably calm. The highest wind gust of 70km/h was registered on July 21, and the next-highest wind gusts were in the middle 50s.

Taupō weather summary for 2022