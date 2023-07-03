Taupō walking tracks the locals love

The Monday Walkers survey cyclone damage along the Spa Park to Huka Falls track. Photo / Supplied

Monday Walkers

July 3: Bracing is perhaps the kindest description of the weather as we left the upper carpark at Spa Park to walk to Huka Falls and beyond.

The wind soon hustled us onto the track and into the shelter of the tree-edged track, which follows the contortions of the mighty Waikato River.

The river rolled serenely and powerfully along while on its banks there was evidence of another powerful, but in this instance destructive, force of nature. Huge old-man pines had slipped from their hilltop anchorage, scarring the pumice cliffs, and leaving masses of large branches, smatterings of cones, and smaller shrubs squashed in their wake.

What an impressive job those who have cleared this route have done. Some of the stumps and logs would be more than a metre in diameter.

Nearer the falls a new bridge has been built to replace its crushed predecessor, while the stream below is still partially jammed with fallen debris.

The sound of water funnelling through the narrow 15m volcanic ravine and crashing 11m into the pool below reached us long before we could feel its spray or see its turquoise foam.

Even at that early hour there were other visitors admiring the view from the bridge and lower viewing platforms.

We were intrigued to see three abseilers togging up in full orange fluro with multiple carabiners and ropes attached to them.

As we watched, they lowered themselves down and cleared foliage on the banks below the bridge.

They explained they also took photos of the underlying bridge structure for engineers to review later because access plus the overgrowing foliage made drone use difficult.

Good to know we humans still have our uses.

We continued along the Aratiatia Rapids Track towards the Red Bridge. The East Taupō Arterial, which included this beautiful, long-arched, red-coloured bridge, was completed in 2010 at a cost of $110 million. The bridge weighs 400 tonnes, is 100m long and its 200- tonne base was lifted into its place near Wairakei in a single 24-hour period.

We didn’t count them but apparently, 72 hangers support its structure. Even as it was being constructed, the then highways manager predicted it would become an “iconic feature” of the bypass.

Trucks rumbled noisily above us as we peered cautiously up at the steel frame before joining the Te Totara track to Huka Falls on the opposite bank of the river. Both tracks were a little slippery, but we did meet other walkers and cyclists braving both the muddy terrain and weather.

On this side of the river, cyclone damage and great remedial work were again evident.

New wooden guard rails replaced those that had slipped away and large trunks of fallen trees had been cut up and removed from the pathway.

Despite the rain that dampened our return trip, we all enjoyed walking in the fresh air.

Cyclists, and we walkers, certainly have a lot to thank Bike Taupō and others whose hard work has restored accessibility to the trails on the River Corridor.

Next week we have an out-of-town walk planned. If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Taupo Monday Walkers.

Wednesday Walkers

June 28: The number of people coming along with us on our Wednesday Walk has been growing over recent months — we now regularly have over 30 people joining us on our trip around the area’s most enjoyable walking paths.

Last week we began from the boat ramp at Two Mile Bay and travelled south beside the lake all the way to Wharewaka Point. Despite the bright sunshine, the stiff breeze kept reminding us that it is still mid-winter. The white horses on the lake were charging in like racing thoroughbreds. One detail of this splendid lakeside path was that the grass was neatly mowed and the path edges trimmed. The council does a good job of keeping this in order. The scale of the work is large and would be easy to take for granted but no, this is a good job well done. During the autumn when the rain was incessant, the grass growth did get away from the maintenance teams but now, once again, they are well on top of it.

We moved inland taking a few detours up and down the Wharewaka slopes to give everyone’s heart a bit of a workout before crossing Lake Terrace and moving through the newly developed housing estate. Finally, we walked back to the path by the lake and returned to our starting point, grateful that the wind was now at our back. We travelled 8km in all, just right for the person who wants a health-giving walk but not one that is too challenging. Wednesday Walkers contact number: 073773065. Email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com