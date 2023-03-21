Organiser Toni Neve hopes that the first Taupō Pride Picnic will be a boost for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Taupō will host its first Pride Picnic ever this Saturday, March 25.

Running from 12pm - 3pm on the Tongariro North Domain, the family-friendly event will include food vendors, market stalls, local musical acts and drag queen performances.

Toni Neve, the event’s organiser, said she wanted the local LGBTQIA+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and people with other sexual orientations and gender identities) to be able to connect and know that they are seen, accepted and understood in Taupō.

“There’s a massive [LGBTQIA+] community here, but there isn’t a central hub for people to get together.”

The event is for everyone though, regardless of how they identify themselves. This is reflected in the wide range of entertainers lined up for the picnic.

“All we want is a fun, family environment.”

“We’ve tried with the line-up to represent the whole community”.

Taupō's businesses were quick to get on board to support the inaugural event.

“I have to say, we had an incredible response from the corporate world. Everyone got behind it.”

Among the stallholders at the market will be students from Taupō-nui-a-Tia’s rainbow and wellbeing groups, selling rainbow cupcakes.

Funds from the sale will be invested back into the groups’ activities.

Overall, the aim is for a joyful celebration of both individuality and community.

“Celebrating diversity and normalising the rainbow community are the two key things that need to come together.”