Taupō Thumbs up & Down

Thumbs Up

Seriously fast

Thumbs up to the Taupō Health Centre. Yes, it can take a while to get an appointment for your GP but they have an emergency system. I felt ill and contacted them. They rung back within two hours - telephone consultation. Called in to see the triage nurse - wait time five minutes. Picked up prescription from in-house pharmacy and now better. Total cost $23. Great service.

Pat on the back

I would like to say thank you to the young lady who kindly lifted a bag of potting mix into my car at The Warehouse on Sunday morning, most appreciated. - Pat

Nick from Noel’s

I would like to say a BIG thank you to Nick from Noel Leeming for the awesome service when installing my security cameras. Fantastic service, thank you.

Terrific trio

Thumbs up to three lovely people: Iri, Carol Hunter and Brent Pirie who helped my 92-year-old husband when he fell in Te Heuheu St, and for staying with us until the ambulance came. They all had business to attend to but put it aside for us. Thank you to them, the ambulance crew and the ED at our great little hospital.

Tony to the rescue

Thumbs up to Tony from the rescue helicopter for great work.

Thumbs down

Down at the pumps

Thumbs down to the businesses that charge between 25-38 cents more per litre than Taihape, Tokoroa, Rotorua and further afield. It doesn’t cost that much extra to ship petrol to Taupō, yet locals continue to be price-gouged. Have you no sense of shame, or too busy stuffing your pockets through sheer greed?



