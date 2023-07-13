Taupō thumbs up and thumbs down

The bus stop in Te Heuheu St has seen better days. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Thumbs up to Taupō Food Bank’s weekly donors for funding another successful pick-up of 850 kilograms. Many thanks to the families who grow in Ohakune and engage with our 95 per cent food recovery foodbank.

Big thumbs up to Sergeant Shane of the Taupō Police for helping me out big-time on a recent Friday night out.

Thumbs up to Daniel, who is doing a great job repairing the berms on Woodward Street. They are looking great. Thank you.

Thumbs down to whoever is responsible for the bus shelters in Taniwha and Te Heuheu Streets. They are filthy, and glass in the Te Heuheu St shelter has been broken for months. Bus timetables that have been out of date since last year are of no use to anyone.

Thumbs down to those in off-road capable vehicles who think it is okay to desecrate the Taonga that is Whakaipo Bay. You have made a muddy mess where once was a grass space for the enjoyment of all. Just childish selfish behaviour.

Thumbs down to all the shops in Taupō - mainly food shops, takeaways, bakeries, pizza and coffee shops - that don’t take enough pride in their business to make the shop look clean. Has anyone noticed the windows? Does the state of the dirty windows reflect the condition of the business itself and the food preparation areas? Doesn’t take much to clean the appearance of the shop. I wouldn’t eat in one of these places.

Our rates are going up. Why then, is there still a large bus driving around Taupō that very rarely has any passengers in it? Wouldn’t it make more sense to use a smaller shuttle bus instead?

I felt compelled to write to you after reading the article on the front page (Taupō & Tūrangi Herald, June 1). The article regarding GPs in Taupō and Tūrangi was disturbing to say the least. I just wanted to add my personal experience. This is not a complaint. At the Taupō Medical Centre, I have had to wait six weeks - yes, six weeks - to see my GP. My elderly sister has had to wait seven weeks to see her doctor. So when your article mentioned 10 days, I wondered if that was 10 days to see any doctor, or your own GP. There is a difference. Today, I have just checked the health app to make an appointment online, and I am not able to see my doctor until July 17! Please note, this is not a complaint. I know the medical, nursing and administrative staff work very hard. I am a retired health professional myself. I was impressed to see the hiring of a clinical pharmacist. Thank you.

