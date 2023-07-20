Thumbs up
- Thumbs up to Snow Rameka and his team for the enthusiasm and effort put into Matariki celebrations. Great knowledge shared. It made Matariki very special.
- A big thank you to the council [people] who helped Bupa Liston Heights bring their treasured residents to watch the Matariki performance on Saturday. They went above and beyond to make the morning memorable for them. Even in the freezing cold they enjoyed themselves. Also thank you to the beautiful Taupō people who offered extra jackets and hats to help keep them warm.
- Thumbs up to the young performers at the Matariki celebration. They were great.
- Thumbs up to Jamie and the team at Terry’s Tyres, who always make me feel welcome and happy to help with my tyre issues.
- Thumbs up to the Taupō Model Railway Club for hosting the Taupō Hobby Expo. This very successful event has been held for 28 years and continues to attract viewers of all ages, from near and far. A well-run event enjoyed by all who attended.
- To CamEx Civil for their speedy and tidy work on the upgrade to the corner on Whangamata Rd. Friendly and smiling lollipop staff, careful grading and compaction of new shoulders, can’t feel the joint, and no potholes! And tidy clean-up afterwards, not a discarded cone in sight. Big boys on roadworks please take note and improve yourselves.
- A big thumbs up to Smiths Shoes Taupō for their amazing customer service. I recently returned a pair of running shoes, purchased eight months earlier due to a fault. They advised it was outside the six months warranty from the shoe company but they were prepared to give me a shop credit for the amount of my purchase/receipt.
- Thumbs up to Lyn. Shopping at Countdown South about 1pm, Tuesday, July 11, when Lyn realised I was in pain she kindly packed all my groceries from the checkout then waited and transferred them to my car. So appreciated your help and caring, Lyn. Thank you.
Thumbs down
- Thumbs down to those in off-road capable vehicles who think it is okay to desecrate the taonga that is Whakaipo Bay. You have made a muddy mess where once was a grass space for the enjoyment of all. Just childish, selfish behaviour.
- Thumbs down to the Taupō District Council for the disgraceful state of Northcroft Park. It makes it impossible to run a good market there.
- Who are the clowns who overnight put 60km/h signs up on Whangamata Rd by Kinloch without any notification or warning signs? Going to work at 1.30am, downhill around a corner on a 100km/h road and suddenly seeing a 60km/h sign is not good for road safety, especially as standard Kiwi driving is tailgating. I see 60km/h sign at 100km/h with 100 metre sighting and brake. D***head behind goes into rear of me! Is this new speed limit even legal without proper notification and publication? Council website only shows proposals for 80km/h on Whangamata Rd. The 60km/h signs should be covered up until fully approved and with warning signs or is it a chainsaw at 1.30am?
- I am elderly and feel expendable. Not what I felt we were told all those years paying taxes. I worked until I was 68 and not getting any relief. I guess the elderly are dispensable. I think Taupō is really anti RVs - hear it from everywhere we travel. Money there to correct the mess you have made of the traffic botch-up you have made of the traffic by-pass through town; what a mess.