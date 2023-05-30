Taupō sport and club reports

On a cold morning, the steam from the hot springs and the fog over the Waikato River and Spa Park make a spectactular view. Photo / Tony Berg

30 May, 2023 02:00 AM 7 mins to read

Saturday women’s golf

At odds with the cold foggy day, netting 66 on Tauhara was nothing short of phenomenal for Pam Upchurch.

In second, third and fourth placings, Carmel Hopkins, Chris Thomson and Casey Bainbridge managed a 70, 71 and 72.

Putting, being the concerted competition of the day, incurred impressive results. Carmel sank 25 putts and affirmed her place as as the overall winner.

Close on her heels with 28 putts meant Jenny Vandenburg and Marie Steer had a little stash added to their loyalty accounts, plus Pam with 29 putts.

Generous sponsorship from the Cosmopolitan Club will ensure Carmel who won the Player of the Month enjoys a meal there.

Cafe banter after play morphed from the banal to the serious: if a ball is lost in the red or yellow areas what penalty is incurred?

Waikato Conservatorium of Music

Students from the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music are back to perform at the Midday Concert for the June spot on Friday, June 2.

This promises to be a concert of wonderful variety with some of New Zealand’s leading violinists, flautists and pianists.

Katherine Austin, senior lecturer in piano at Waikato, says the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music is known for the quality of its performers and any opportunity that students have to tour and perform helps to sharpen their craft.

Waikato students receive top-class tutelage, with many of the lecturers being active nationally and internationally as soloists and with other leading musicians.

The students will surely delight the audience by offering a varied repertoire and instrumental combinations.

The audience can expect piano, flute and violin solos from the conservatorium’s top students.

One such student, masters piano student and past Tauhara College student Fergus Byett, returns to Taupō and will entertain the audience as a soloist, and with his chamber music partner playing Prokofiev’s Sonata for Flute and Piano.

Anyone is welcome to attend on Friday, June 2, at St Andrew’s Church, Tītīraupenga St, from noon-1pm.

There will be a cash-only admission fee of $10 for adults and $2 for students.

Please contact Tracey Lidington 0272 409 228 or tracey.lidington@gmail.com for further information.

Vet women’s golf

Another glorious autumn day was enjoyed by 28 vet women on May 25.

The competition of the day was stableford.

Judy Daniell was rewarded for her time practising her chipping and putting, scoring 41 stableford and gaining her the coveted first-prize position.

In second place on count-back was steady player Colleen Wade with 40 points.

In third place was Marie Claydon, who played in the same group as Judy Daniell, also with 40 points.

In fourth place was Cheryl Hughes with 36 points, on count-back from Yvonne Raureti Carson, who was the third player in Judy Daniell’s group. They must have all had very good focus on their game.

Jill Lloyd rounded out the prize table with 35 points on count-back from the next player.

These players all had money put into their loyalty account.

Elaine Burchmore won the Liquorland voucher with her nearest-the-pin shot on hole 16 and Marie Claydon rounded out a good day with her shot onto the 17th green, winning a voucher to Cafe Baku.

Mary Watts sank the longest putt on hole 18 and took home the Tremains’ Real Estate red towel.

The two raffle prize winners were Andrea Deadman and lucky lady June Roberts.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, the conditions were perfect for a two-hour walk and some 30 of us made the most of the opportunity.

We began from the carpark behind the Great Lake Centre and travelled across the domain and up to Rickets Road, which is named for a family who made a great contribution to Taupō more than 100 years ago.

The road is lined with schools and the wonderful sound of children’s laughter accompanied us along our way for quite a distance.

We took one or two diversions so as to include a few hill climbs, which are good for the heart if not the volume of our conversations.

We travelled up to Spa Park; the views here include wide vistas high above the river as it slides its way north and also waterside scenes where the flow manages to appear both gentle and mighty at the same time.

Lots of people were out in the park taking in the air. The goals of the disc-golf course were a pleasant reminder of the terrific international tournament that took place there recently. The length and the accuracy of the frisbee players had to be seen to be believed.

On the way back to our starting point, we watched some brave people bungy jumping. As always, it was fascinating to see how each brave jumper approached the take-off.

Back down beside the river we glanced sadly at Cherry Island, which used to be such a treat for children but now sits in silence, gently carving the Waikato River into two channels.

Perhaps one day it will come to life again. Let’s hope so. Wednesday Walkers contact number: 073773065.

Taupō Tuesday ladies’ golf

A good turnout of players for R2/5 of a Nett and Putting Competition, which was played in fine weather on Tauhara.

Also going on in the background were four Home Links Events.

Coronation Medal : Best Nett in Silver Division. Aotearoa Cup: Best Nett over all Divisions Best Gross Cup: Awarded to Best Gross Score of any player. Veterans Trophy: Awarded to Best Gross Score of all Players 70 Years and over.

Results of these will be published later.

Julie Meiring was first in the Nett Competition with a 67 Nett, followed by Marie Claydon 71, Beryl Paterson 72, Lynne Bowden 72 and Michelle Hickman 73.

In the Putting Competition, Val Stone came first with 27 Putts, followed by Lynne Bowden 28, Adele Keene 29, Tammy Prince 29 and Andrea Deadman 29.

Tammy Prince won the Columbus Cafe Voucher for NTP in the Silver Division.

Beryl Paterson was on good form as she won the Cafe Lacus Voucher for NTP in the Bronze 1 Division plus the Dixie Brown Voucher for the Longest Putt.

Judy Daniell won the Liquorland Voucher for NTP in the Bronze 2 Division.

The Cats’ Pajamas raffle was won by Ali Flavell.

Julie Meiring won the Player of the Month and was awarded a bottle of wine plus a voucher, both supplied by Mark Morris of Property Pampering and Maintenance.

Thank you to our sponsors for your support.

Lake Taupō Rotary Club

The Rotary club of Lake Taupo held its eighth Charity golf tournament at the Wairakei + Sanctuary International course on May 11, 2023.

The dark rain clouds threatened to halt proceedings, but despite some showers and much lower temperatures, the golfers played on and the on-course barbecue team of Rotarians kept the sausages cooking to warm these sportspeople.

The Wairakei course was picture-perfect but the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle was still evident with uprooted trees awaiting removal.

Ninety-two players registered, coming from Central Hawke’s Bay, the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Taupō, all appreciating the opportunity to play on this iconic course.

The generous support of the local business community ensures the success of the day and adds support to the two chosen local charities — multiple sclerosis and Blue Light.

Auctioned items and the well-supported raffle added to the punters’ success and enjoyment for the day.

Any comments please contact Mary Lockwood at 027 364 9240 or marylockwood@outlook.co.nz

Tūrangi vets golf

Another good field on Tuesday, May 23, to play a stableford.

Tom Rihai scored 22 then Kevin Craig 21.

Hikei Hartley had 18 points on a countback from Billy Wells.

Chris Turner and Jacqui Paranihi both had 17 and Dennis Butterworth won 7th place on a countback from a multiple group on 16.

A two-person Ambrose of random drawn partners will be held on June 6.