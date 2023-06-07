Taupō sports and club results

Water surges over the Huka Falls. Photo / Marian Robertson

Tūrangi Vets Golf

The first round of the foursomes was played on May 30. First were Cathie Braun and Paul Clark on 32.5. Second were Suzanne Laing and John Solly on 35.5, followed by Julie McCarthy and Dennis Butterworth on 37.5. June 13 is a nett game and don’t forget the mid-winter dinner on the June 20.

Saturday Women’s Golf

Powering through the wind and the biting chill while being held up from players ahead, one would assume these to be the ingredients of a bad day on the course.

Apparently not so for Ali Flavell and Jenny Vandenberg! With 36 stablefords, first-place winner Ali won loyalty dollars and second-place Jenny took the M21 meat voucher.

Positioned third, only two stablefords behind the winners, Marie Steer also had loyalty dollars added to her account.

Six stablefords behind Ali and Jenny were Yvonne Raureti-Carson and Janine McCauley, who were placed fourth and fifth by countback, respectively.

Four hours later, fuelled by the usual banter, food and drinks, the conditions out on the course dimmed in comparison. Hence the verdict, “another good day in the office”.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

Eighteen players turned up in overcast conditions for an Ambrose Drawn Nett competition played on Centennial.

The team of Pam Upchurch, Anna Brabyn and Val Stone came first with a Nett 67.7.

In second place were Trish Macklow, Pip Vivian and Marlene Nitschke with Nett 70.5.

Gail Searle won the raffle, which was generously donated to us by the Cossie Club.

The local results of the Home Links competition held recently are: Coronation medal — Carmel Hopkins Net 71; Aotearoa Cup — Julie Meiring Net 67; Veterans Cup — Lynne Bowden gross 87; Best gross cup — Tamasin Prince gross 74.

Congratulations to these players.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we began from the lookout at Rangatira Park and walked the 3km down Huka Falls Rd to, of all places, Huka Falls.

Our walks are usually close to town and so many of our routes follow a similar path, but that does not mean they are the same each time.

Last week for the first time this year, the deciduous trees were utterly bare of leaves and had that stark look of winter about them. This can, in its own way, be just as beautiful as anything summer can provide. It was a bright day but the air was sharp and cold.

After the heavy rain on the previous few days the Huka Falls were raging at full throttle. Someone reported the flow was 300 cubic metres per second, which is close to maximum and must have provided a large percentage of the North Island’s power demand.

On the way back, we travelled through the redwood plantation for the first time since the cyclone that did so much damage.

It is completely unfathomable how some huge trees were brought down while other much more slender ones right beside them were left untouched.

Another strange sight was how some trees had been cut off right near the top of their extremely long bare trunks so that what is left looked like incredibly tall telegraph poles.

Having said all that, it must be emphasised that the redwood plantation is still substantially in place, unlike the pines on the other side of Wairakei Drive, and the redwoods remain a very enjoyable place to walk.

We covered 7.98km for the round trip.

Wednesday Walkers contact number: 07 377 3065.