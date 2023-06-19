Members of Taupō’s Creative Fibre group meet outside the Cosy Corner in Taupō on World Wide Knit in Public Day. Photo / Supplied

Creative Fibre Taupō

As part of World Wide Knit in Public Day on June 10, members of Taupō’s Creative Fibre group organised a local event. About 30 knitters met downtown by the Cosy Corner in the Suncourt Arcade to knit and natter.

Prizes went to Beverley for being the oldest at 88, Lake for being the youngest at 17, Debbie for walking the furthest to get there, David for being the only man there knitting, Sylvia for knitting the best square and Rosemary for wearing the most colourful outfit.

A total of $250 was raised through raffles. Along with knitted rugs and slippers, the money is being sent down to Rissington in Hawke’s Bay. Several Taupō Creative Fibre members have been down there for previous events. It is also a part of Hawke’s Bay that was severely hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

– Danna Glendining for Taupo’s Creative Fibre

Wednesday Walkers

June 14: Last week for the first time in a long stretch, the Wednesday Walkers travelled to Kinloch for our weekly stroll.

It was a stunning day with bright sunshine and hardly any wind. We started out by walking west along the beach. The view across the lake has an entirely different perspective from what we see in Taupō. From Kinloch it is the cliffs of the western bays that dominate the view, and it gives a different atmosphere — less grand but equally prepossessing.

The old water wheel at Whangamatā Stream, Kinloch. Photo / Supplied

The absolute star of this walk was the Whangamatā Stream, which runs inland a few hundred metres along the beach. There is a photograph of the stream many years ago when it ran through bare fields. It is wonderful that through hard work over decades, the stream now runs through dense bush, with thousands of shrubs and trees lining its banks.

Thankfully, the stream retains all the serpentine twists and turns that carry the low but fast flow of water, which slides around the bends like Formula One cars in full flight.

There is a historic 2m water wheel that has been restored and which turns quite powerfully. It nestles beneath the trees and seems as natural as the plants that surround it.

This was used in the olden days to pump water, which was used to aid several farming processes. It has a small side race that allows trout to move upstream and is quite a sight to see.

If your time in the area is limited and you can allow yourself only two or three walks during your stay, the track alongside the Whangamatā Stream in beautiful Kinloch should definitely be one of them.

Wednesday Walkers: 07 377 3065.

Monday Walkers

Vehicles zip through a narrow tree-lined section of the Napier-Taupō highway. Are the occupants aware of the wealth of local history and the relics of bygone industry concealed behind and amongst the bush in the Ōpepe Scenic Reserve?

On Monday, we walked the easy, well-maintained tracks on both sides of the road.

Monday Walkers take five at the historic saw pit, at Ōpepe Reserve in 2019. Photo / Graham Jordan

On the first, old rimu, tōtara, kahikatea, mataī, miro, to name just a few, tower upwards to the sky. Many provide an elevated home and nourishment for epiphytes. Some were labelled and described on metal placards.

Bark of various textures and hues, including the bright orange-brown of the kōtukutuku, added colour to a thick undergrowth of ferns. Strange that many of these stately specimens survived to old age only because they had some flaw that spared them from the bushman’s axe.

The track is hidden from the road, but it was disconcerting to have the peacefulness of the bush broken by the noise of heavy traffic thundering down the highway.

We followed a side track to the graveyard for troops killed in a surprise attack in 1869 and read the tales of those who survived and fled all the way to Fort Galatea, some semi-naked and unshod.

In the aftermath of these deaths, the Armed Constabulary (AC) developed bulletproof stockades, barracks, officers’ quarters and even storerooms and canteens at a redoubt here.

It was staffed by 130 men and one of many established between Ōpepe and Napier.

In this era of our history, much importance was attached by the troops to securing the area because it was a route used by Māori to travel from the Ureweras to the King Country and to the Whanganui and Manawatū area.

The AC was disbanded in 1877, but was the predecessor of our modern NZ Constabulary Force.

We crossed the road where there was evidence of industry and domestic life.

In earlier times Taupō, or Tapuaeharuru as it was known then, was a mere satellite to the thriving community of 300 at Ōpepe.

We saw wells, old building foundations, and the spring where horses, bullocks and humans rehydrated before arduous journeys on the Old Coach Road.

Nature is gradually reclaiming this land but we did see a fruiting hawthorn and rosehip bush, reminders of the community that once existed.

A simple, wooden memorial plaque and pieces of plane mark the site where an Airtourer crashed in 1970.

Near the roadside is a deep, covered saw pit with an enormous totara log straddled over it.

How many hours did men toil in the cold, sawing the square-topped, flat-sided telegraph poles needed for the Taupō-to-Napier route?

A great reserve to visit, walk and learn about our past.

For some, the day did not end there and we carried on to Mt Tauhara.

Here the track is relentlessly upwards, rutted and matted with strong twisting roots waiting like lassos for any walker who dared to look out at the view instead of their feet, and that is only after you have puffed up the sheep tracks to the water reservoirs before entering the bush.

Here we were protected from the wind and the views across town were amazing.

There are some rocky sections and a lovely, secluded stream where the trees were decorated with moss and ferns.

The trig station at the top of the track is 1088m above sea level and reached with a final scramble up some loose pumice.

We were rewarded with panoramic views of bush, farm and forestry land all regimented in tidy sections by invisible boundaries.

No mountains were visible but it didn’t detract from the feeling you could see for miles. The trip down was fast and much easier.

Another great walk but requires a little more effort.

Next week we have an out-of-town walk planned.

If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email; walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at ‘Taupo Monday Walkers’.

Saturday Women’s Golf

Saturday’s play was on Tauhara with a turnout of relatively few golfers.

It appears weekend women are languishing in more-adventurous locales, or enjoying more-strenuous sports.

To name but two, the absence of Lesley Hosking and Chris Pritt is envied as they, being managers to the NZ Women’s Fly Fishing Ferns, are preparing the way for the upcoming international world championships in Lampoon, Canada.

Back here on the home front, buddying up to compete in the Foursomes Cup had the following pairs tallying netts of 74, 78 (2x) and 83.

Having taken advantage of professional coaching gave Viv Wrathall the edge whereby she, along with Casey Bainbridge, came in first place. Carmel Hopkins and Mary Watts in 2nd place, and in 3rd were Anna Reece and Ali Flavell.

It would be remiss not to mention Fran Svenson and Charlene Wilson who were only five points behind the 2nd and 3rd placegetters.

In contrast to the foursomes format, Janine McCauley and Jill Lloyd enjoyed match play with Janine winning on the 17th hole.

Once more, camaraderie and an upbeat vibe continues to be the blueprint for Saturday women.

Vet Women’s Golf

A smaller-than-normal field of 23 women had a delayed start to their play because of a heavy frost but it turned out to be a quintessential Taupō winter’s day with clear blue skies and crisp conditions.

The competition of the day was a team event with each player having turns in order, playing a designated yellow ball with their stableford score counting on those holes towards the team score.

In first place, with an impressive score of 40 stableford points were the Yellow Birdies, being the team of Jill Lloyd, Colleen Wade, Phillipa Vivian and Jenny Corey.

In second place with 35 points were the Yellow Slushies with Dot Hare, Colleen Tillson and Tracey Hansard.

Rounding out the winners in third place were the Golden Girls team comprising Gail Searle, Adele Keene and Carmel Hopkins. The two first-place winners had money credited to their loyalty accounts and third place winners each received a ball.

The nearest-the-pin winner on hole 16 was Colleen Wade adding to her prize takings, receiving a Domino’s pizza voucher, the Liquorland winner on hole 17 was Elaine Johnston.

Phillipa Vivian added to her prizes by sinking the longest putt on hole 18 winning her a Tremains’ Real Estate red towel.

Raffle prize winners were Elaine Burchmore and Dot Hare, rounding out a good day on the course for her.

Tūrangi Vet’s Golf

June 13: A lovely day for golf, even though a chill wind blew off the mountains. Cathie Braun won the nett competition on a countback from Dave Hawke on a 32. Diana Pye came in next with a nett 35, then Billy Wells on 37 on a countback from Irv King, Josh Scotwell and Suzanne Laing, Ann Dunlop finished the prizegiving on a 38 on another countback. June 27 will be a random pairs combined nett.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies Golf

Tuesday morning was fine and frosty, which delayed the start of The Foursomes Cup Nett played on Tauhara.

Play eventually started at 10.30am, in beautiful sunny conditions, and 32 players set off.

The competition was played in pairs with one player on odds and the other evens.

Cheryl Hughes and Julie Meiring came 1st with a 70.5 Nett, this was followed by Pam Upchurch and Val Stone, 71.5, Gail Searle and Carol Taylor, 74.5, Chris Thomson and Denise Chisholm, 76.5, and Pip Vivian and Trish Macklow, 77.5.

Closest to the pin on hole 16, winning a Liquorland voucher, was Chris Thomson and Gail Searle was NTP on hole 17, also winning a Liquorland voucher.

The Cat’s Pajamas raffle was won by Carmel Hopkins.

Thanks to our sponsors of the day.