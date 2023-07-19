Taupō sports and club reports

There was some impressive low scoring on the greens last weekend. Photo / NZME

There was some impressive low scoring on the greens last weekend. Photo / NZME

Saturday Women’s Golf

As elusive as the stars of Matariki amid the Taupō mist are, so too was impressive scoring in the third round of the women’s net medal.

The first four scores of 71, 74, 75 and 77 put Judy Daniell again ahead of the field with Marie Steer, Lynette Mortleman and Yvonne Raureti-Carson in the rear.

Entry dollars were divided up accordingly and deposited into their club accounts.

Lynette, despite being rushed off her feet in other demanding off-the-course roles, managed to win Player of the Month.

The star of the day however, while not taking home anything but the warm glow of “I Am” was Lynne Bowden, who sank 29 putts - an impressive average of fewer than two putts per hole.

Tuesday Ladies Golf

Thirty-seven players turned up in fine, cool weather for the Epic Battle on the Green: Captain (Fran Fuller) versus Vice Captain (Carol Taylor), a matchplay competition played on Tauhara.

The vice-captain’s team has held the trophy for the past year, but this year, after a nail-biting competition, the captain’s team emerged victorious.

Both teams were rewarded with chocolate for their efforts.

Lesley Hosking won the Columbus Cafe Voucher for NTP in the Silver Division on hole 6. Colleen Tillson won the Cafe Lacus voucher in the Bronze 1 Division on hole 17 and Val Stone won the Liquorland Voucher in the Bronze 2 Competition on hole 16. The Cat’s Pajamas Raffle was won by Dot Hare.

Thank you to our sponsors for their support.

Vet Women’s Golf

Twenty-eight vet women enjoyed calm, sunny conditions for the second qualifying round for the Vet Women’s trophy.

A draw will now be made up and four rounds of match play will decide the eventual winner.

Vet Women’s president Elaine Johnston is on a roll at the moment and returned an impressive net score of 71 to take first prize. In second place was ever-steady golfer Mary Watts with net 74 followed in third place by Adele Keene with a net 75.

Lyn Bowden took out fourth place with a net 76 on countback from Dot Hare and Marlene Nitschke, who also had net 76s.

Suzanne Reed had the best shot on hole 16 and can enjoy lunch at Roots Cafe.

Andrea Deadman will be checking out the latest movies at Starlight Cinema after her shot on to hole 17.

Pam Upchurch received the Tremains’ Real Estate red towel for sinking the longest putt on hole 18.

Elaine continued her winning ways by winning one of the raffles with the other winner being committee member, Judy Nairn.

Tūrangi Vets Golf

July 11: A par tournament was played with Jude Charlton topping the field on +3. Kevin Giles followed on +2, then John Mitchell, Diana Pye and Brenda Grace had +1. John Solly and Cathie Braun were all square. Eighth place was Dennis Butterworth on -1 on a countback from Bernie Holly. Rounding up the prizes were Suzanne Laing and Sue Carter on -2. July 25 will be the second round of the annual foursomes.

Taupō Vets Golf

July 12: Quite a mixed day weather-wise; a cold start, a brief shower, some sun and the wind got up later in the morning. There were 43 starters. The Stableford event was sponsored by the Central Motor Group.

There were four starters in the Senior 9 Hole Vets competition. Dermot Grainger was the winner with 16 points while David Hamilton took out the Nearest to the Pin.

Best Gross Score: Seniors, 72, Bruce Wilson and Juniors, 85, Tony Rutledge.

Hidden Holes: Senior, Brian Macken and Juniors, Tony Seavill

Two “twos” both on Hole 17, John Gilbert and Bruce Wilson

Longest Putt, Seniors, Hole 9, John Roberts and Junior Hole 14, Richard Dermer.

Top Dogs: the smart money was on the reigning Pairs champions, Gordon Harvey and Malcolm Munro but challengers, Kevin Hughes and Tim Paterson dashed their hopes. Next week, Kevin and Tim are facing Rex Mathieson and Richard Dermer.

Raffles, Wine, Malcolm Munro and Craig Greenwood, Liqourland voucher: Roger Menzies

Tremain Realty Towel: last week’s winner Tony Rutledge, who was set up by his so-called mate, returned the towel as he already has one. This will be presented to John Mather as he probably should have won it in recent weeks. Denis O’callaghan was eager to accept this week’s towel.

The Cosmopolitan club voucher was presented to Brian Macken in recognition of his volunteer work at the club.

Stableford Results: 44 points; Tony Seavill, 41 points; Tony Rutledge, 39 points; John Gilbert, 36 points; Colin Light and Bruce Wilson, 35 points; Gye Chung, Roy Menton, Warren Coventry, Brian Macken, Titch Synman, Jim Costello, Warwick Prosser, Tom Sainsbury, 34 points; John Roberts, Barry Hickling, Selwyn McClennan, Wynn nation, Peter Fordham, 33 points; Baxter Fagan.

CNI, July 21 at Mangakino.