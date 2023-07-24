Taupō sports and club reports

A kayaker paddles past yachts in the twilight at Lake Taupō. Photo / Merv Richdale

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

July 18: There were 30 players for the Stableford round on Tuesday. Cathie Braun topped the prizes with 22 points. Billy Wells had 20, then Jacqui Paranini came third with 19, followed by John Solly, Marge Daikin and Julie McCarthy with 18. Dennis Butterworth, Tim Whakatihi and Diana Pye scored 17, then Patrick Hibbs, Lance Paterson and Tom Rihia all had 16. August 1 is a Pairs Combined Stableford - drawn partners.

Taupō Vets’ Golf

July 19: Last night’s weatherperson assured us that there would be no rain until later in the afternoon - so why was it the umbrellas were unfurled at the start? Fortunately, it was only a short time before the rain cleared and it turned into a pleasant day.

Nine-hole Senior Vets; three starters with winner David Hamilton scoring 19 points.

There were 47 starters for round seven of the shootout qualifiers: Senior - Wynn Nation; Juniors - Richard Dermer; Reserves - Roger Menzies and Baxter Fagan respectively.

Top Dogs: Unfortunately, with his partner absent, Tim Paterson was up against it, so Richard Dermer and Rex Mathieson are playing Barry Hickling and Warwick Prosser next week.

Best Gross Score: Seniors - Allan Lloyd and Bruce Wilson 76; Juniors - Baxter Fagan 89.

Hidden Holes: Seniors - Roger Menzies; Juniors - John Mather. John must have played the right holes very well, because he was also a candidate for the red towel.

Nearest the Pin: Run in three divisions, all on hole nine. Juniors - Murry Stanley; Intermediate - Peter Fordham; Senior - Allan Lloyd.

Twos: Hole six - Roy Menton and Bruce Wilson; hole 10 - Steven Anderson; Hole 16 - Richard Hoadley.

Raffles: Peter Fordham and Colin Light (wine) and Baxter Fagan (Liquorland voucher).

Results: Par +4 - Wynn Nation; +2 - Richard Dermer; +1 - Roy Mention, Allan Lloyd and Baxter Fagan; square - Roger Menzies, Colin Anderson, Barry Searle, Steven Anderson, Murry Stanley; -1 - Lou McCauley, Brian Macken, Hayden Baker, Peter Fordham, Les Wraight.

CNI: Friday at Mangakino.

Next Wednesday will be at Centennial at 9.30am: yellow/white tees, game of two halves (two nine-hole scores).

Saturday Women’s Golf

Only the most robust of weekend women braced themselves against an unforgiving wind to play in the Stableford round. Their tenacity was rewarded at various tees on Centennial, with them having enjoyed spectacular views of Ruapehu, resplendent in her snow-clad korowai.

The three women, Elaine Johnstone (first), Anna Reece (second) and Casey Bainbridge (third), were recompensed for their perseverance with loyalty dollars accrued from the Stableford competition fees. The remainder of the field were similarly content with the thought of hot soup at the completion of play in the cafe afterwards.

Vet Women’s Golf

Twenty-eight women enjoyed a sunny, calm day, which was a pleasant change from the windy conditions we’ve been experiencing for the last few weeks.

Some players played matches in the Vet trophy while the rest of the field played a Stableford competition. The winner, with an impressive 41 points, was Judy Daniell, who was rewarded for her dedication to time spent on the driving range. Following in second place was Jane Lewis with 35 points on count-back from Val Stone and Adele Keene, who also had 35 points. In fifth place was Andrea Deadman on count-back from Viv Wrathall, with both players scoring 34 points. Anna Brabyn was in seventh place on count-back from Sheryl Painter with 33 points.

The Lakeside Meats’ nearest-the-pin winner on hole 16 was Anna Brabyn, and Pip Vivian received the Liquorland voucher for her shot on to the 17th hole. The Tremains’ Real Estate red towel winner for the longest putt on the 18th hole was Jane Lewis, and it was an impressive putt. The lucky raffle winners adding to their prize take were Val Stone and Anna Brabyn.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

Once again, we had a good turnout for mid-winter, with 36 players participating in R4/5 of a multi-round Stableford competition which was played in fine, breezy conditions on Centennial.

Carol Taylor (scribe) had an unusually consistent round and came first with 45 Stableford points. This was followed by Cheryl Hughes with 37, Adele Keene with 36, Fran Svenson with 36, Colleen Wade with 35, Judy Daniell with 35, Viv Nyssen with 34, Judy Nairn with 34, Anna Reece with 34, Jenny Cory with 33 and Elaine Johnston with 33.

Lesley Hoskin won the Liquorland voucher for NTP in the Silver Division. The Cafe Lacus voucher for NTP in the Bronze 1 Division was won by Pam Upchurch, and Judy Nairn won the Columbus Cafe voucher for NTP in the Bronze 2 Division. The Dixie Brown’s voucher for the longest putt was won by Jackie Broughton. Jackie also won the raffle of the day, which was donated by the Two Mile Bay Sailing Club. Thank you to our sponsors for their support.