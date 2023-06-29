Taupō sport and club results

The walk up to the 17th Green at Centennial Golf Course.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week we made the most of a mild, quite pleasant shortest day of the year by roaming around the streets of Acacia Bay.

We began from the Community Hall, which is undergoing internal renovation, and walked north before turning down toward the lake.

Our usual guide was away, and his replacement managed to find new paths and alleyways that we have not travelled along before.

The angles of the streets and the layout of the houses in this area follow interesting paths, with hardly any right-angle turns or square-shaped plots to be seen.

The view across the lake was particularly splendid; the surface stretching away with an unusual dark grey shimmering glow in front of the eastern bays in the distance, which were covered by a soft mist.

There are always steep climbs to be made when travelling around this area, which is all well and good for getting the heart in shape.

Towards the end of our trip we came across a newly felled area of radiata or Monterey pines. As always, the scale of the forestry work is enormous and, despite the power and ingenuity shown by the forestry teams in removing the timber, inevitably a great amount of “slash” was left behind covering the hillside.

No doubt new planting will take place before long.

We travelled 6.5 kilometres in all and finished only a couple of hours before sunset. From now on, daylight will extend.

Taking a Wednesday walk with a group of friends is a great way of making the most of it. Contact Wednesday Walkers via 07 377 3065.

Saturday women’s golf

An impressive 19 Stableford differential between the opposite ends of the field had a convincing winner in Phillipa (Pip) Vivian’s 42 Stablefords.

Also notable with 38 Stablefords was Fran Fuller, whose long drives and accuracy in sinking putts consolidated her position as runner-up.

Anna Reece, with 35 Stablefords, had a three-point lead over her nearest rival Chris Thomson at 32. Viv Wrathall and Anna Brabyn shared 31 Stablefords, allowing each fifth and sixth placings by countback.

For Pip, “pinnacle” - as top position and also as a prize - was the quintessential word of the day. As the player nearest to the pin on the Centennial third hole, she took home a pinnacle ball.

Ali Flavell - despite the fact that putting on previous holes was her downfall - redeemed her reputation by sinking the longest putt on the 18th! Ali also took home a pinnacle ball.

Much like the weather, play was a mixed bag of those who shone and those who didn’t, but nonetheless, the afters in the cafe showed that spirits weren’t in the least bit dampened, nor disheartened. Suffice to say, ‘twas just another day out on the greens!

Taupō Tuesday ladies’ golf

Thirty-four players turned up in fine, cool conditions for a Stableford competition played off the Terracotta Tees on Centennial.

Pip Vivian was first with 38 Stableford Points. This was followed by Judy Nairn with 34, Cheryl Hughes 34, Val Stone 33, Jenny Cory 33, Colleen Tillson 33, Cherie Sinclair 32, Sheryl Painter 32, Beryl Patterson 32, Trish Macklow 32, and Fran Fuller 31.

The Cafe Lacus voucher for NTP in the Silver Division was won by Chris Thomson. Trish Macklow won the Liquorland voucher for NTP in the Bronze 1 Division and Yvonne Raureti-Carson won the Columbus Cafe voucher for NTP in the Bronze 2 Division.

Tracy Hansard won the Dixie Brown voucher for the longest putt. The Two Mile Bay Sailing Club raffle was won by Elaine Burchmore. Thank you to our sponsors for their ongoing support.

Tūrangi vets golf

A large field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Stableford competition which was followed by an excellent mid-winter dinner.

Billy Wells led the field with 20 points, followed by Richard Vlaar, Suzanne Laird, Tom Rihia, Margie Daikin, Jude Charlton and Jaqui Paranihi, all on 19, and then Josh Scotwell, Diana Pye and John Solly on 18. July 4 will be a Stableford.