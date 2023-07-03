Juliet McDonald, 12, has won the Overall Points Trophy at New Zealand Modern School of Music Competition for Taupō District students. Photo / Supplied

NZ Modern School of Music

Juliet McDonald 12, has won the Overall Points Trophy at the New Zealand Modern School of Music Competition for Taupō District students. This is the second year in a row that Juliet has taken out the competition.

Months of practice went into preparing for the competition. Juliet prepared 11 pieces to perform on the day. She won seven Gold medals, four Silver medals, as well as the following trophies: Classical Piano 12 years, Contemporary Piano 12 years and under, Duets 11 and 12 years, Modern Piano 12 years and under and the Overall Points.

The New Zealand Modern School of Music has been running the competitions for 21 years. The event. held recently in Taupō, includes 5- to 18-year-olds from all around the area, including Tūrangi and Tokoroa. Around 80 competitors entered, playing various styles of music - everything from classical to boogie/blues.

Almost 300 pieces were performed over the day and judged by four adjudicators from Auckland.

Vet Women’s Golf

Thirty-three women were pleased to be able to play round 1 qualifying for the Vet Women’s trophy after last week’s round was canned due to the wet conditions.

There was a brief sprinkling of rain but the conditions generally were fine with a strong westerly blowing.

The greens are running very slick at present but these were no problem to the two top place-getters who played under their handicaps. In first place was Sharon Bertram with a net 70 and second was Gail Searle with net 71. Tracy Hansard was third with a nett 74, on countback from Viv Wrathall and Elaine Johnston who also had net 74s. Phillipa Vivian who is having a good run at present was sixth, on countback from Colleen Wade, Anna Reece and Barbara Brunner who also had net 75s. Sheryl Painter rounded out the prize list with a net 76. All these players had money credited to their loyalty accounts.

Gail Searle will be keeping her golf ball clean with a Tremains’ Real Estate red towel after sinking the longest putt on hole 18.

Tracy Hansard rounded out a good day on the course by scoring both nearest-the-pins on holes 16 and 17, earning her Lakeside Meats and Cafe Baku vouchers.

We are very grateful to these sponsors for their ongoing support for Vet Women’s Golf. The raffle winners were Barbara Brunner and Gail Searle who also benefited in more ways than one for turning up to golf today.

Players will have another opportunity to qualify for the Vet Women’s trophy next week when the second qualifying round will be played.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies Golf

June 27: Tuesday saw 34 players turn up for multi-round 3/5 of a net and putting competition, plus Player of the Month which was played in fine conditions on Tauhara.

In the net competition, Pip Vivian continued her recent good form with an outstanding net of 65. This was followed by Trish Macklow 72, Chris Thomson 72, Sharon Wiggins 73 and Julie Meiring 75.

In the putting competition, Pam Upchurch was first, on countback, with 28 putts, followed by Lynne Bowden 28, Pip Vivian 29, Marlene Nitschke 29, and Fran Fuller 30.

Anna Brabyn won the Liquorland Voucher for NTP in the Silver Division on hole 6, and also won the Dixie Browns voucher for the longest putt.

Colleen Tillson won the Columbus Cafe voucher for NTP in the Bronze 1 Division on hole 17 and Yvonne Raureti-Carson won the Cafe Lacus NTP Voucher in the Bronze 2 Division on hole 16.

The Cossie Club raffle was won by Marie Clayton. The Player of the Month was awarded to Pip Vivian. Pip won a bottle of wine for this plus a voucher which was supplied by Property Pampering and Maintenance. Thank you to our sponsors for their support.

Taupo Junior Golf

July 2: Probably one of our coldest days this winter for Junior Golf. The clubhouse window makes for a great grandstand while waiting for the juniors to finish. Kids do not feel the cold!

As we watched them from the clubhouse window overlooking the 18th green, no one had a jacket; one player was even in a short-sleeved shirt and wearing shorts!

Only two more rounds left to play and Chad Atkinson is leading on 38 points, with Makaioh Ioane second on 34 points, followed by Levi Prince on 31 points.

We congratulate the juniors on their skills at sorting themselves out at tee time when a starter is not available – well done.

The 9-hole section has a new leader. Linaya Induruwage has collected 35 points, Nate Spurr 33 points and Ryder Stratford 32 points.

The best gross scores today were returned by Makaioh Ioane with a net 70 (18 hole player) and Ryder Stratford net 35 (9 hole player)

Tūrangi Vet’s Golf

June 27: Another lovely day. A hidden partners combined net was played. Jude Charlton and John Solly topped the list with 67, Suzanne Laird and Kevin Giles came second on 69 points. Diana Pye and Dennis Butterworth were third also on 69, then Julie McCarthy and Dave Hawke had a net 70 and finally Marg Daikin and Kevin Craig had 74. July 11th is a par round.

Taupō Vet’s Golf

June 28: Today’s event, a Net Medal round played on the Centennial course, was sponsored by Pro Drive Golf. For the 41 starters, there was a slightly delayed start due to frost but then the sun shone although a strong wind made the last few holes a little tricky.

Senior 9 Hole Vets: Five starters today with Malcolm Munro demonstrating how a real golfer plays by winning the competition with 16 points

Top Dogs: Two new combinations today, Tony Rutledge and Roger Menzies played Graham Woodcock and John Roberts. Tony and Roger won on the 18th hole and now have one hand on the chickens.

Best gross today: Juniors; Baxter Fagan 89, and Seniors; Bob Burns 76.

Juniors, Longest Putt, Hole 6, Gordon Harvey, Hidden Holes, Barry Searle.

Seniors, longest putt, Hole 18, Craig Greenwood, Hidden Holes, Mike Giesen.

Twos: Hole 6 Bob Burns, Hole12, Bruce Wilson and Mike Geisen.

Raffles: Wine for Hayden Baker and Dennis Tito, Liquorland Voucher Dick Fraser.

Tremain Realty Towel: Another deserving winner, Bruce Wilson.

Results: A great score from Hayden as well nice bottle of wine to share with Rosemary.

Hayden Baker net 66, Bob Burns 69, Mike Geisen, Baxter Fagan and Lou McCauley 71, Selwyn McClennan, Tony Rutledge and Denis O’Gallaghan 72, Richard Hoadley, Niel Murley and Craig Greenwood 73, Dennis Tito and Gordon Harvey 74, Martin Wanstall, David Elliot, Geoff Burton and Colin Anderson 75.

Central North Island Vets Interclub is scheduled for July 14 but with this date being a public holiday, it has been deferred to Friday, July 21 at Mangakino, 10am start.

Next Week on Tauhara; Barney Peacock Net Medal, R3 plus Round 6 of the Shootout, 9.30am start.



