Bonnie is seeking a cosy new home.

Taupō SPCA is offering half-price adoptions until January 31.

The centre is hoping some of its long-stay residents will find loving new homes.

Long-term tenants include Bonnie, a one-year-old tabby who was found as a stray. A real snuggler, she is looking for a calm and quiet home where she can cuddle up in a blanket and get used to her new surroundings.

Lex is SPCA Taupo's longest-stay resident.

Centre staff would love to see Lex, a one-year-old dog, also find his forever home. He’s the centre’s longest resident, but his bubbly and social personality is sure to win over his new best friends.

Profiles for all the centre’s adoptees can be found on the SPCA website. To arrange a meeting, get in touch through taupo.info@spca.nz, or call 07 378 4396.